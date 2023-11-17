1989 (Taylor’s Version): Should it have been kept in the vaults?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

October 27th, 2023 marked the re-recorded release of Taylor Swift’s beloved album 1989 (Taylor’s Version.)

“It’s been waiting for you.”

The lyrics to Taylor Swift’s opening track ‘Welcome to New York,’ not only welcome the listener to the Big Apple, but also welcome an album filled with the stories of a newly-liberated and younger Taylor Swift in 2014.

While there is some outrage across social media and the internet over slight changes in the beloved tracks of ‘Style’ and ‘New Romantics,’ Swift did overall successfully accomplish her ambition to faithfully reproduce the original sixteen tracks in 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) “is the most FAVORITE re-record” Swift has ever done as she wrote on Instagram. The re-recording also saw the addition of five “from the vault” songs which were written during the original album’s production back in 2014.

According to Swift on Instagram, “…the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

The first and most anticipated vault song would be ‘Slut.’ Its 80s theme is very evident with the inclusion of synthesizers. Swift spins the various criticisms about her dating life into a hauntingly beautiful song which is reminiscent of Folklore’s ‘mirrorball’ or Lover’s ‘False God.’

The highlighted lyric which promotes feelings of giddiness is without a doubt “In a world of boys / he’s a gentleman.”

‘Suburban Legend’ is the criminally underrated song according to various rankings across the Internet and once again includes the use of synthesizers, cementing the 80s atmosphere within the album. The song depicts a star-crossed scenario where two lovers attempt to stay together despite finding success outside of their small-town.

‘It It Over Now’ is the immediate star of the vault tracks and emphasizes Swift’s skill in delivering exceptional bridges is evident with the lines of “And did you think I didn’t see you?/There were flashin’ lights/At least I had the decency/To keep my nights out of sight.” Aside from the rumors of this song’s subject to be Harry Styles, it is very obvious why this song became an instant hit. The impulsive need to scream the lyrics, the transportation to a New York City summer, and the similarities to the worshipped ‘Out of the Woods’ are one of the many reasons behind the current love for this song.

The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is a transportation back to the times when one of the biggest pop albums of this generation was released. The re-recording affirms that Taylor Swift’s music will “never go out of style.”

Image Credits: “Taylor Swift” by Eva Rinaldi Celebrity Photographer is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Related