2.5% increase to maintenance loans is a “real term decrease” experts say

On 25 January, the UK Government announced an increase of around 2.5 per cent to maintenance loans for undergraduate students.

The increase is for the 2024/25 academic year.

The Government undertook an Equality Impact Assessment on Student Finance for higher education in the next academic year.

Students in receipt of the maximum student loan, who are living outside London, will receive £10,227 in living costs, which is applicable to students at the University of Edinburgh. That’s a £249 increase from the previous maximum loan of £9,978. The Equality Impact Assessment also acknowledges the impact of the cost of living crisis on undergraduate students, and says:

“Our overall assessment is that these proposed changes will have a negative impact for students with and without protected characteristics.”

The impact assessment continues with “a 21.6% uplift in 2024/25 would be required to maintain the value of maximum loans and grants for living and other costs in real terms.”

Overall, the 2.5 per cent proposed increase for the 2024/25 academic year is said to be a “real term decrease”.

The Government also announced that around ten million pounds will be contributed to University hardship funds, as seen in an article in Forbes.

Student organisation, Save the Student released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that the proposed uplift could lead to students experiencing a “neverending” cost of living crisis. According to Save the Student, around 18 per cent of students are now using food banks, and around two thirds have been skipping meals to save money. The Student also reached out to students about their thoughts on the 2.5 per cent uplift: “I don’t think the Government has taken into consideration what students need, and they haven’t for a long time.” The 93% Club at the University of Edinburgh told The Student that they are continuing to advocate for maintenance loan increases in line with inflation.

They believe these uplifts will have a negative impact on working class and widening participation students at the University, and all students who continue to be impacted by the cost of living crisis.

The 93% Club at the University of Edinburgh is also continuing to advocate for the university to “raise its access scholarship in line with inflation to support students while they continue to be failed by student finance.”

