A Tour of Edinburgh’s Independent Bookshops

Edinburgh is the ultimate treasure trove for booklovers, being home to some of the most renowned authors in history such as Muriel Spark, Robert Louis Stevenson and Arthur Conan Doyle alike. Now, it is regarded as a cultural hub for literature, hosting its annual International Book Festival in the summer. If you’re looking for something to fill your literary appetite, here is a selection from Edinburgh’s vast range of independent bookshops which will certainly not disappoint.

1. Armchair Books

Starting our tour in Edinburgh’s Old Town, Armchair Books is a fantastic way to begin any bookish day. Its proximity to the University of Edinburgh’s Art Campus makes it a prime spot for students. Wall length shelves are absolutely crammed with antique books and second-hand gems; you’ll be sure to find something that catches your eye here. If the sheer amount of choice becomes a little overwhelming, the friendly staff are always there to help you find what you’re looking for. A word of warning: leave any big bags at home, the narrow corridors often only allow for one person!

(72-74 West Port)

2. Lighthouse Bookshop

Lighthouse Bookshop is a short walk from George Square, nestled between cafes and opposite The Pear Tree, one of the city’s most loved pubs. Lighthouse is one of the more well-known bookshops amongst locals, regularly hosting talks from visiting authors. Opening in 1994, the shop gained its status as a nominee for Scotland’s Best Independent Bookshop in 2020 thanks to its impressive selection of non-mainstream and radical literature. Their shelves are always well stocked on current affairs, LGBT+ writing, gender and environmental literature. The brightly coloured, eclectic decoration is sure to entice you in for a browse.

(43-45 W Nicholson St)

3. McNaughtan’s Bookshop (and Typewronger Books!)

As you head up past Princes Street and on to Leith Walk, you’ll soon come across McNaughtan’s Bookshop, a charming oasis for second hand and antiquarian fanatics. It is the oldest one of its kind in Scotland and is home to some of the rarest of titles. It also has its own gallery, which has become a base for Typewronger Books; offering a diverse range of books, zine workshops, a typewriter repair and risograph print service at its sister site!

(3A/4A Haddington Place)

4. Rare Birds Book Shop

The Rare Birds Book Shop is a passion project entirely dedicated to championing women’s writing. Its dreamy shop floor is located on Stockbridge’s High Street and would catch anyone’s eye with a colourful interior and beautifully presented shelves. It’s our youngest shop on the list, opening fairly recently in 2021. Since then, it has grown to offer a book subscription programme, international book club and regular events.

(13 Raeburn Pl)

5. The Portobello Bookshop

Portobello is a place as good as any to end our tour. Hop on the bus towards the seaside and get off at the High Street. Formerly a cooperative and then fishing tackle shop, The Portobello Bookshop is a haven for those wanting to escape the blustery sea breeze. It offers a calming, modern space where you can peruse the expertly curated selection of both non-fiction and fiction. It has created a strong sense of community, allowing visitors to donate towards Portobello’s local school libraries and participate in its Christmas Book Drive.

(46 Portobello High St)

Image courtesy of Rayna Carruthers.

