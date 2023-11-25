An introduction to the Edinburgh University Rounders Club

Every person can perhaps sympathise with the pressure that is felt when trying something new, especially when you’re thrown into something inherently competitive. This problem is amplified within sports, as they are inherently competitive and often novices are competing against experienced players, with both skill levels and expectations being very different. On a personal note, I know that this has often led to my being hesitant to attempt to branch out into new sports, as the fear of looking like an idiot is sometimes overwhelming. So when Isabelle reached out to ask about writing an article about an inclusive, rookie-friendly, and low-pressure rounders club, I was hooked.

The Edinburgh University Rounders Club (EURC) is the only university rounders society in the entirety of Scotland. It offers a unique experience for both rookies and more experienced players to learn and compete against eachother. You can choose to play either in game sessions or learn more about the sport with more relaxed training sessions. As someone who’s never played a game of rounders in their life, being able to learn what appears to be a really fun and accessible game in a low-stakes environment makes the club much more appealing.

When interviewing the President of EURC, Josie Bryan, this attitude to inclusivity was reiterated, as they aim to create “the perfect combination of an exciting sporting environment and a chance to relax and socialise on the Meadows.”

This is perhaps best seen through EURC deliberately steering clear of the pressure of initiations and intense socials that are associated with many other sporting societies. They host sober socials along the Meadows, with the most recent being a bonfire night at Portobello.

When talking to members of the society, including Isabelle, it became clear that this attitude of inclusive and pressure-free socials fosters not only a more healthy and welcoming society but also a strong environment to meet and connect with new people.

As someone who has always loved sports and has never played rounders, I cannot wait for the next session.

“Rounders at the cricket club, Nowton – geograph.org.uk – 990727” by John Goldsmith is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

