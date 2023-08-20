Belgian University to launch Taylor Swift-inspired Literature course

I’m sure fellow Swifties studying English here at Edinburgh will share in my jealousy when they learn that a university in Belgium is set to offer a new literature course centred on the work of Taylor Swift.

The course, titled Literature: Taylor’s Version, will explore a range of texts from legendary authors such as Charlotte Brontë and Margaret Atwood, using Swift’s music as an entry point into exploration of literary themes and ideas.

Elly McCausland, assistant professor at the University of Ghent, was inspired to create the course after noting parallels between Swift’s lyrics and classic literature. She told The Guardian:

“What I want to do is show students that although these texts might seem inaccessible, they can be accessible if we look at them from a slightly different angle.”

She added: “So, Shakespeare, in some way, is actually addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is.”

Taylor Swift’s discography is littered with direct literary references, including the work of Shakespeare, Robert Frost, William Wordsworth, and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Additionally, she has cited literary inspiration for many other songs, including “tolerate it” from her album evermore, which is based on Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca.

Rebecca itself has consistently drawn comparisons to Charlotte Brontë’s earlier novel Jane Eyre, so it is interesting to see the layers of intertextuality this course has the opportunity to explore.

McCausland, who has admitted to being a devoted Swiftie herself, defended the course against those who may deem it silly or frivolous, saying:

“I think that’s actually a sign that this is needed,” adding: “It gets people talking about what is literature, what is the canon. Can any text be literature?”

Certainly, with beautiful lyrics like “is it romantic how all my elegies eulogise me”, many fans already celebrate the literary quality in much of Swift’s work.

Taylor Swift herself has noted that her lyrics are the thing she is most proud of out of any aspect of the music she produces.

McCausland also confirmed that, while the course uses Swift as an avenue to explore other texts, it will still focus heavily on academic material and literary criticism.

The course is set to cover a wide range of texts, including The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman and poetry by Sylvia Plath.

This is not Taylor Swift’s academic debut; multiple other courses featuring the singer have popped up across universities over the past couple of years, such as one at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute in 2022. Here’s hoping that the University of Edinburgh decides to follow suit!

Image “Taylor Swift Eras Tour – Arlington, TX – Folklore act 2” by Ronald Woan from Redmond, WA, USA is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.