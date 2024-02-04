Book Review: Red Notice by Bill Browder

Red Notice, the first book by American-born investment banker turned human rights activist Bill Browder, is one to get acquainted with for anyone with an interest in understanding present day Russia. It recalls the terrifying series of events leading up to how he found himself on the wrong side of the Kremlin, including the murder of his lawyer and friend, Sergei Magnitsky.

On the 13th November 2005, Browder was on his way to Moscow, where he managed his hedge fund, Hermitage Capital Management, one of the largest foreign investors in Russia at the time, when he was detained and refused entry into Russia. His involvement as an activist shareholder exposing the corruption of some of Russia’s largest corporations had unmasked the state’s collusion in this misconduct, landing him on the wrong side of Putin. Browder recalls what followed: months of office raids, the illegal seizing of assets and physical attacks on his associates. Little did his team know, the worst was yet to come.

Since Magnitsky’s murder by Russian officials in 2009, Browder has devoted his time and career to leading the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign. Writing and publishing Red Notice was a part of Browder’s ongoing mission to draw awareness to the corruption of Putin’s regime as a form of justice for the murder of his friend. He warns that, ‘if I’m killed, you will know who did it’.

In 2012, Browder travelled to the White House to pass the Magnitsky Act under which those suspected of association with Magnitsky’s death would be added to a visa ban list with their assets frozen. Recognising the importance of this and undeterred even by the risk of upsetting US-Russian relations, Obama signed the act in December 2012. Today, Browder continues the efforts of the Magnitsky Justice campaign alongside his ongoing campaign against corruption in Russia.

Fraud, corruption and brutality are resounding throughout Browder’s accounts of dealings in post-Soviet Russia. From navigating Russia’s financial markets with unparalleled dexterity and success to landing himself at the top of Putin’s hit list, Browder’s story is an absolute must-read.

“Bill Browder, The Global Magnitsky Act: Ending Impunity for Human Rights Abusers” by Hudson Institute is licensed under CC BY 2.0

