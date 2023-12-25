BREAKING: EUSA ratifies motion calling for Principal Peter Mathieson’s resignation

The Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) have ratified a motion on “University management accountability and vote of no confidence,” after it passed with a favourable majority at the monthly EUSA council meeting held on 30 November.

The motion calls for the resignation of Peter Mathieson as the University’s Principal and Vice Chancellor by no later than July 2024.

The motion further states that there should be greater accountability related to the earnings of senior management and the introduction of an annual referendum “to amend the values and qualities promoted by the Students’ Association.”

Following the ratification of the motion, EUSA’s official press release stated:

“There is a clear lack of confidence and trust in the University’s Senior Leadership Team’s ability to meaningfully resolve these issues, which are severely impacting students’ experience at the University of Edinburgh.

“The motion also expressed desire for greater accountability, transparency and values-driven leadership from senior management.”

The statement following the ratification, which was signed by all five Sabbatical Officers, commented further:

“The Vice Chancellor’s remuneration package was condemned as incredibly high, an especially sensitive issue in the context of the Cost of Living Crisis and the industrial action over fair pay.”

The Sabbatical Officers have also “formally informed the Vice Chancellor” and “will lobby for a new approach from Senior Leaders to address the growing issues at this University.”

This comes after the results of the motion, which was put forward to the entire University student body, revealed that 95% had voted for the motion.

The results saw 648 people vote “For,” 35 vote “Against,” and 29 abstain. However, none of the five EUSA sabbatical officers voted in favour of the motion.

HCA Rep Sam Marks, who submitted the motion to the EUSA Council, responded to the ratification of the motion to The Student:

“I am overjoyed that the EUSA Executive ratified this overwhelmingly popular decision, standing on the side of the collective student voice in the end. What started as a series of signatures has now become the most transformative student-led policy at Edinburgh in recent history.

“The decision directly calls for the need to improve student experience at Edinburgh and calls out unsustainable, neglectful practices of University Management.”

Marks further commented in a post on instagram:

“It’s ratification allows for collaboration rather than competition between EUSA interests and Student Body interests. I have been contacted by President Sharan and I look forward to meeting with them to discuss implementation.”

The University of Edinburgh has been approached for comment.

