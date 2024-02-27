BREAKING: Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre “reclaimed” by protesters calling for university divestment in Israel

The Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre has been “reclaimed” on 26 February by students under the campaign to “Stop funding the genocide”, calling for the university’s divestment in Israel.

The theatre has been occupied by Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society (EUJPS), Vegans for Animal Liberation and Ethical Revolution in Edinburgh (VALERIE), Staff-Student Solidarity Network (SSSN), Edinburgh Youth in Resistance, and Edinburgh University Kehillah.

Citing the investment in Israel as the reason for reclaiming the theatre, the groups stated on instagram:

“We, the students of Edinburgh university, refuse to see millions generated from our own tuition fees invested in Israeli arms and apartheid.”

They further said that “senior management have ignored our letters, our divestment petition which has gained over 2000 signatures, and our repeated protests.”

It is unclear until when the occupation will last and how this will impact classes usually held in the lecture theatre.

The University of Edinburgh has been approached for comment.

“Edinburgh University George Square Theatre (geograph 5283475)” by M J Richardson is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

