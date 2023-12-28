BREAKING: Major Incident declared in Scotland as Storm Gerrit wrecks havoc

The Met office announced yellow weather warnings for Scotland, Wales, and the north of England, with high winds, heavy rainfall, and snow.

A major incident has been declared in Scotland, as nearly 18 500 homes are without power.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network stated that:

“Our teams are making good progress, reconnecting almost 8,500 homes, but ongoing adverse weather conditions and challenges with road access means it will take time to complete all repairs.

“Some customers in rural areas where there are multiple points of damage may be without power until Friday.”

Flooding in Fife has caused major damage to homes in Cupar, with residents needing to be rescued from their homes.

No ScotRail services will be running north of Perth, and trains leaving Edinburgh Waverley are expected to be delayed or cancelled with a section of track between Edinburgh and Newcastle flooded, Edinburgh Live reports.

Heavy snow in the Highlands have left drivers stranded on the A9, and a don’t travel warning has been put in place.

Sections of the A1 are also closed due to flooding, with Police Scotland warning that “The A1 is currently closed northbound between Thistly Cross and Haddington due to flooding.”

British Airways have cancelled 18 flights to and from Edinburgh Airport.

The storm caused a Scotrail Intercity train to be struck by a tree while in transit, no one has been hurt, but extensive damage has been done to the train’s cabin, Paul Sweeny MSP tweets.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday but are expected to subside on Friday.

Image “storm clouds” by Jo Naylor is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

