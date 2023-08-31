BREAKING: Teviot Row House confirmed to shut from September until Spring 2025

Edinburgh University Students Association (EUSA) have confirmed that Teviot Row House will close on 24 September for renovation.

The plans for the renovation of Teviot were announced in May and are scheduled to last until Spring 2025.

In a post on Instagram, EUSA announced that whilst the renovations take place Potterrow has been adapted to hold events that would usually take place in Teviot and will open 7 days a week.

EUSA describe Potterrow as the “new central campus hub” with a new bar space called the ‘Wee Bar @ Potterrow’ and a screen for live sports.

The post also explains that: “The new ‘Bar and Kitchen @ Potterrow’, currently the ‘Dome Bar’, will now serve a range of hot food”.

Amongst other additions, the upstairs venue in Potterrow has undergone a rebrand and will now be known as ‘Hanger 5’.

The renovation of Teviot is a collaborative project between the University of Edinburgh and EUSA.

Until this point, plans have been unable to be confirmed given the need for final planning approval and the appointment of contractors.

The renovation aims to improve accessibility and sustainability, as well as providing a range of new facilities.

Plans include the creation of a new ‘community lounge’, student workspaces, a wellbeing studio and a gallery.

In a statement on the renovations from May, the university emphasised that: “The historic character of the Library Bar, the Dining Room, the Debating Hall and Teviot Garden will be preserved”.

The Sports and Underground bars will however “be joined to create a bigger, accessible café bar which will function as both a day and evening space for events and will be designed to be as flexible as possible”.

“teviot row house” by Jon Vrushi is licensed under CC BY 2.0.