Clement-mania and Dons lie down for the Hoops

As we draw ever closer to the festive period and truly start to reach the business end of the season, Remembrance weekend saw another tantalising few days of the SPL. Results weren’t as peculiar as they often can be, save for a shock win coming from Dens Park as Dundee emphatically dispersed visitors St. Mirren by four goals to nil. Amadou Bakayoko’s performance certainly makes for pleasant reading, as the Sierra Leonean forward opened the scoring for The Dee and hit a brace to secure all three points. Notably, Hearts remained calm and collected away at Fir Park to move up to fourth, with Lawrence Shankland scoring a brace. Indeed, Saturday afternoon made for grim reading for the Motherwell faithful as the hosts extended their winless streak to an impressively troubling nine games. Just how much longer can manager Stuart Kettlewell last?

On to the Old Firm, and we begin at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Rangers put in an assured and dominating performance to finish 2-0 up against a surprisingly poor Livingston side. It was a shaky start for the Royal Blues captain, James Tavernier, as he wasted his first penalty kick of the afternoon by uncharacteristically shooting wide. But, as David Martindale has been known to say, “Tav does what Tav does” and he made no mistake at the second time of asking. The first-team debut of young Auchenhowie talent Ross McCausland was also noteworthy, as he seemed to fit into the Rangers’ team like a glove, won the first penalty of the afternoon, and enjoyed the 68% possession that Livingston seemed to give up easily. New Ibrox boss Phillipe Clement will certainly be enjoying his start to life in Glasgow as his unbeaten run now stretches to seven games.

Finally, we move to the east side of Glasgow, where Celtic ran rampant against a lacklustre Aberdeen side. Within Scottish football, and especially at Ibrox, there is a strong sentiment that Aberdeen tend to lie down for Celtic, and it’s hard to disagree with that when the Dons shipped six goals to the hoops this weekend. As Kris Boyd so elegantly put it, “Barry (Robson) won’t have a problem getting them up for the next game because Rangers are in town.” Whether true or not, it shouldn’t take away from what an impressive and clinical performance this was from Celtic. 2-0 up after seven minutes and running on cruise control for the entire game is really everything you can ask from a team, and I’m sure Brendan Rogers will be looking forward to building on this momentum for the 28th, when Celtic head to Rome to try and disrupt Lazio’s Champions League knockout bid.

“Almondvale: aka the Tony Macaroni Arena” by yellow book is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Related