Degas And Manet: An Enigmatic Relationship

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art is currently hosting a dual exhibition which displays the lives and works of Edgar Degas and Édouard Manet – two giants of 19th century French art. The exhibition identifies the vast array of similarities and differences between the artists’ respective works, while also examining the nature of their capricious relationship.

Degas (1834-1917) and Manet (1832-1883) were both the elder sons of Parisian upper-middle-class families. Both both rejected the career paths their fathers had proposed – law for the former, and naval for the latter. Although the artists shared seemingly similar backgrounds, they differed substantially in their artistic styles, political views, and career strategies. Manet was known for his socially critical paintings which challenged the status quo and expressed disillusionment with the state of society. Alternatively, Degas’ art was less overtly political and instead portrayed the gentle beauty of everyday life.

These differences are all aptly demonstrated by Manet’s “Olympia,” one of the headline pieces of the Met’s exhibition. This piece was inspired by Titian’s “Venus” and it depicts a sex worker staring confidently at viewer of the painting. The provocative piece was first displayed at the 1865 Salon where it instantly garnered critical acclaim. Degas also had a painting exhibited at the 1865 Salon – “A Scene of War in the Middle Ages” – however, his work was considered outdated and went largely ignored. This exhibition was pivotal to the subsequent careers of the artists. Although Manet’s art and personality was more provocative, he stayed loyal to the conventional Salon. Ironically, the conservative and introverted Degas chose to break away from the Salon and establish his own annual ‘Impressionist Exhibitions’ alongside Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro.

Despite the differences in their early careers demonstrated by the 1865 Salon, the two artists were great inspirations for each other. Manet was certainly an outsider to impressionism. However, he was the primary influence for Degas to move away from history paintings and commit more thoroughly to contemporary subject matter. Both artists also often painted similar subjects between the 1860s and 1880s capturing the lives of their fellow Parisians in scenes which included horse races, café scenes, and prostitution.

The personal relationship between the artists was highly tumultuous. The artists purportedly first met at the Louvre in 1860 where they were each etching a copy of a Velazquez painting and Manet commented on the “audacious” nature of Degas’ artistic style. Despite being influences to each other, the artists were also great rivals. Tension between the artists peaked in 1869 when Degas painted a portrait of Manet’s wife, Suzanne; after receiving the painting, Manet slashed through it with a hatchet. Degas indignantly reclaimed his painting and vindictively returned a work Manet had sent him. Nevertheless, this tension did not last long as both artists were housed in the same commune when they fought for Paris during the Franco-Prussian war.

There is frustrating lack of extant correspondence between the two artists. However, letters they each wrote to mutual friends contain phrases demonstrating the admiring and critical nature of their relationship. Furthermore, by the time of his death, Degas had acquired over 80 of Manet’s artworks for his private collection which indicates the reverence he held him in. The artists influenced each other profoundly and paved the way for a new contemporary realism.

“Olympia d’Édouard Manet (musée d’Orsay, Paris)” by dalbera is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

