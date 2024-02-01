DeSantis Stands Down

Following a convincing defeat in the Iowa caucus, Ron DeSantis has officially suspended his presidential campaign. The Florida Governor’s departure from the primary was paired with the admission that there was “no clear path to victory” after receiving only 21% of Iowa’s republicans votes, 30% less than current leader Donald Trump. Desantis narrowly outperformed fellow primary challenger Nikki Haley, who now faces Donald Trump in a two man race to represent the Republicans in 2024. A weak second-place showing represented a significant underperformance, the primary visiting all of Iowa’s 99 counties and spending millions on advertising only to walk away with nothing to show for it.

Though it may be difficult to believe now, DeSantis was once a legitimate candidate in the Republican primary. In 2022, as the mayor of Florida, DeSantis was perceived by Republicans as one of the right’s strongest leaders. On COVID, DeSantis’ Florida consistently did all they could to reject COVID mandates pushed by Biden. On LGBTQ+ issues, DeSantis passed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law which prohibits discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in children’s classrooms. On “woke” issues, DeSantis championed a legal battle against Disney, a company which Republicans increasingly perceive as harbingers of a “wokeness”. To cap it all off, DeSantis clinched a convincing gubernatorial re-election in an increasingly purple Florida while Trump endorsed candidates lost in key congressional races. In short, DeSantis had legitimate Republican credentials and real momentum.

So, where did it go wrong?

Instead of appealing to voters as “Trump, but better” – a bombastic right-wing populist with a strong record fighting back against democrats and the ability to defeat Biden – he came off as “Trump, but worse”; a shy imitator with a weak stage presence and not a tenth of Trump’s charisma. It felt as if every week there was a new embarrassing video of DeSantis awkwardly speaking to constituents or an unbecoming photo of the candidate.

DeSantis’ botched official campaign launch is particularly representative of his wider campaign failures. After months of teasing a campaign (giving Donald Trump the opportunity to continuously attack him), DeSantis launched his campaign on an X with Elon Musk. Though the stream attracted over 600,000 live X users, technical issues left DeSantis unable to speak for 20 minutes, leading to an eventual restart of the Twitter space with far fewer viewers, a pitiful start of the campaign.

Much of this article has focused on DeSantis’ gaffes and for good reason. When Iowa voters trekked through the extreme snow and wind chill on the day of the caucus, the image of DeSantis as a stalwart defender of conservatism and protector from the “woke” was long gone. In its stead was a year and a halves’ worth of awkward public appearances and “Trump Lite”, all of which made the question of “who to vote for?” in the minds of Iowa Republicans an afterthought.

“Ron DeSantis” by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

