Dreaming of DINKs

DINK stands for “double income, no kids”, and is the term for couples living together with two salaries without children to care for and financially sustain.

I’ve always wanted children. When I picture my future, I envision a nice house, a dog, and two or three children running around in the garden. But I don’t want this right away. Increasingly, couples are deciding to remain childless, at least for a good few years after moving in together or getting married, enjoying time together and living off two full-time salaries.

Not so long ago, you got married in your early twenties, and within a year or so, if you were lucky, you began having children. My nan was married and had my mum by 21 (a terrifying thought as someone not far off that age). I respect her choice, but it seems far more appealing to spend some time as a couple before making the life-altering commitment to having children.

I can think of countless benefits to being a DINK: you only need one bedroom, so renting or buying properties is cheaper. Going on holiday is also easier. You don’t have to worry about childcare arrangements or altering your plans to suit a family. Before I was born, my parents would go skiing with friends, and went on trips to Greece and Croatia. It’s nice that they got to enjoy that before starting a family and having two children to consider whenever they booked a holiday. There’s also total freedom to drink, which is important to some. Also, there is infinitely more time for your relationship, something which is often relegated to the back bench when children are born.

Admittedly, being able to dedicate a few years simply to living as a couple is a privilege, that largely depends on luck. For those who know they want children, remaining childless for the purpose of leisure is not always a viable option. The fertility of women ultimately has a cut off point, and this is a key consideration for many. Really, being a DINK (for those who do plan to have a family one day) is only an option for those lucky enough to meet their partner when they are young enough to be able to wait before trying to have children.

But some couples choose to remain childless forever. The societal pressure to marry and have children is beginning to be alleviated, and many are realising they simply do not want kids. I totally understand this decision; while I want children myself, I certainly see all of the benefits of remaining as a family of two.

Each to their own, but the bottom line is, couples should make decisions based on what they want, not what society tells them they should want. There’s no need to rush into having children, or even have them at all. At least for a few years, I would love to be in a household that shares two incomes but has no children.

“Wedding cake.” by THEMACGIRL* is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.