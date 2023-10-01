Edinburgh switches to cohort system

From the beginning of the 2023/24 academic year, all Schools at the University of Edinburgh have changed from the personal tutor format to a new academic cohort system.

In the new system, all undergraduate students are part of a cohort based on their degree and their year of study.

Each cohort has an academic lead, who will meet with students in their large cohorts a few times each semester.

Their priority will be for academic development and enrichment.

The pastoral care previously provided by personal tutors will be undertaken by student advisors from each department.

Cohort meetings will take place early on in the semester, and towards the end of the semester.

The University’s website states that the aim of the cohort system is to ‘further academic development and build stronger connections with other students on your programme.’

The University of Edinburgh also states that students are encouraged to contact cohort leads, as well as student advisers for 1:1 meetings if they feel it is necessary.

The Student contacted various student representatives at the University of Edinburgh to get their opinions on the change to the academic cohort system.

Sam Marks, the Undergraduate Student Representative for the School of History, Classics and Archaeology, said that the introduction of the system was an ‘overall positive’.

He said the changes help to manage the increased student population with the University, and cohort meetings have been clear about where pastoral support is available.

Marks also thought that early information about the system was lacking and cohort meetings had been organised with short notice.

He says this led to an initial opposition to the move away from the personal tutor system.

The Student spoke to Minju Kim, the Undergraduate Student Representative for the School of Literatures, Languages and Cultures.

Kim said that some of their peers had issues reaching their personal tutors, and as a result are happy to have the change to student advisers and cohort leads.

Kim more widely believes that the support system is almost the same for students, and restated the importance of students knowing that this support system is readily available for students if they need it.

The cohort system is new, so the full impact it has on the student body and academic standards, as well as pastoral support may not be immediately apparent.

