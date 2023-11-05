Edinburgh Waverley occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station at around 4:00pm on Saturday, November 4.

Following a large demonstration starting on the Mound, the protesters took to Edinburgh’s largest train station and staged a sit-in. Videos on social media have shown that protesters filled the forecourt of the station with Palestinian flags, while chanting “cease fire now” and “free, free Palestine.”

The Student spoke to a station worker, who witnessed the demonstration. They commented that: “It went for about an hour, they do it every Saturday but not in the station.”

“They usually try and march to the US embassy… it was about 500 plus, it was the whole concord and all the balcony. I would say there were about ten policeman on the concord, not more than normal and it was kind of peaceful.”

Rail operator TransPennine Express has stated that due to “overcrowding” at the station, services may be disrupted due to the protest. However, the employee at the station confirmed there were no disruptions to train services.

Scottish greens councillor Alys Mumford said at the protest that the decision to go to Waverley was “spontaneous,” after police interrupted their marching route.

The nationwide protests were organised by the Stop the War coalition, as they called for a national day of action for Palestine.

There have been large protests over the whole country in the past few days, with at least five people being arrested on November 3rd at King’s Cross St Pancras in London.

“Edinburgh Waverly” by Cordii T. Photography is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0.

