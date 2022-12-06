EUSA, citing free speech, advised against removal of society committee member for denying existence of war crimes in Ukraine

Content Warning: anti-Ukrainian sentiment

Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) advised against a society’s attempt to remove a member of their committee on free speech grounds after they denied the existence of war crimes in Ukraine and referred to pro-EU protesters as “nazis”.

The student was set to be removed by the rest of their committee for a pattern of behaviour that included denial of war crimes in Bucha, Ukraine.

However, when the society brought their planned expulsion of the committee member to EUSA, they were told by a senior member of Association staff that the student’s expressions of war crime denial constituted free speech.

Further, they were told that any appeal the student made to the Association against the removal would likely be successful.

The Student has seen emails with EUSA staff, alongside other documentation, that confirm the society’s narrative of events.

Communication with EUSA staff seen by The Student also demonstrates that the Association was provided with the screenshots referenced below when informed that the society was attempting to remove a committee member.

The identities of all parties involved have been kept anonymous by The Student in order to protect them from potential harm.

In a set of screenshots shared with The Student by an acquaintance of the student and evaluated by EUSA before making their recommendation, the student said that “there is no evidence of [a] ‘massacre’ [in Bucha], it is fake.”

“I have videos [showing how those murdered] after filming stand up and walk away.”

“Furthermore, information about dead people appeared only 3 days after Russian forces left Bucha, however Ukraine took over the town immediately after we left it.”

Local authorities in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, said on 8 August that 458 people, mostly civilians, had been murdered during Russia’s month-long occupation in March and April.

They further said that 419 of the 458 victims had markings on their bodies that indicated that they had been “shot, tortured, or bludgeoned to death.”

A report published by the UN’s human rights high commissioner (p. 11, pgh. 9) on 15 May 2022 said that at least 50 of those civilians murdered in Bucha had been unlawfully killed, including some in summary executions.

Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova told the BBC in April that sexual violence was rampant during the Russian occupation.

After discussing the massacre in Bucha, the student claimed to the recipient of the messages that “Ukrainian Nazis” had burned over 50 people alive in Odesa on 2 May 2014.

The student is referring to the Trade Union House fire in Odesa, Ukraine, which took place during Ukraine-wide protests in 2014 over whether the country should seek closer relations with the EU or with Russia.

During the protests, a group of pro-Russia protesters had been surrounded inside a trade union building by pro-EU protesters.

A fire started within the building, killing 32 pro-Russia protesters by suffocation and leading 10 to die by falls in efforts to escape the fire.

Numerous investigations by journalists, governmental officials, and non-governmental organisations into the building fire since 2014 have led to inconclusive results on how it started.

The message chain ended with the student saying “Nazism is a disease and we will cure the world”, followed by an emoji wearing sunglasses.

Unfounded claims that wide swathes of the Ukrainian are “nazis” has been common in Russia in the runup to the war.

This has led to the false justification of the invasion within Russia as a “de-Nazification” campaign.

In a separate message chain with the acquaintance, occurring prior to the above exchange, the student attempted to invite several Eastern European students to their accommodation to watch the Victory Day parade on 9 May.

The parade commemorates the Soviet role in the victory over the Axis in World War 2.

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, the parade has been a celebration of Russian nationalism.

The student was contacted by The Student for comment.

In their response, they did not deny sending the messages described in this piece.

Furthermore, they said that an upcoming investigation by the UN into Bucha would make “everything become clear.”

The United Nations General Assembly released a report on 18 October into the extent of war crimes committed in Ukraine since 24 February 2022, which concluded that “[m]any summary executions occurred in Bucha”.

The Student could find no other evidence of an upcoming or ongoing UN investigation specifically regarding the crimes against humanity committed in Bucha before time of press.

The student also confirmed that the messages referenced in this piece were seen by EUSA when advising against their removal from an Association society committee.

Responding to The Student’s request for comment, a spokesperson for EUSA said:

“The Students’ Association cannot comment on any complaints that may or may not have been received or investigations that may or may not be taking place.

“All the individuals involved in a complaint have the right to the complaint being handled sensitively, ensuring confidentiality throughout the process.

“The publication of any specific details of on-going investigations or complaints being conducted by The Students’ Association does risk jeopardising the outcome.”

This article will be updated when further information is available.

Image “Ukrainian flag” by sona.sonicka is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.