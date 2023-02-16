EUSA extends nominations period for seven uncontested roles by 48 hours

Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA) has extended the nominations period for seven elected roles by 48 hours due to each role receiving no nominations.

The roles include four Section Representative roles and three Undergraduate School Representative roles.

All seven roles are now open for nominations until 5pm on Friday, February 17.

The nominations for all other roles for the March student elections closed at noontime on Wednesday, February 15.

Voting for the March elections will open at 10am on Monday, 6 March and close at 5pm on Thursday, 9 March.

Results will be announced at 6pm on 10 March and posted online shortly afterward.

In recent years, the Association has chosen to run an extra election period later in the semester to fill unfilled roles, rather than extending nominations.

EUSA’s extension of the nomination periods for the roles comes as interest in student politics rests at a low level.

Last year’s March student elections saw 4,220 students vote, only 9.25 per cent of the student body.

All of the open roles are involved in advocating for the interests of student groups and marginalised groups of students at the university.

Both are part of a group of nine roles introduced since October 2022 to represent all student groups at the university, replacing a system of 14 society-oriented Activities Representatives.

One role, the Student Opportunities Representative (Inclusion and Access) role is described by EUSA as being intended to “support…student groups to become more inclusive and accessible.”

Meanwhile, the other open role of Campaign Representative is meant to campaign on a single issue which impacts Edinburgh students.

The other two open Section Representative roles, Student Parents’ Representative and Student Carers’ Representative, are meant to advocate at the university for the groups of students in their names.

Student Carers’ Representative went unfilled during the last regular election period in March 2022, with the role filled in the October 2022 election.

The three Undergraduate School Representative roles, for the schools of Biological Sciences, Divinity and Veterinary Studies represent students in each school.

Students in each role serve as a link between students in the school and the school itself, collecting feedback and advocating for students’ needs.

List of roles with extended nominations period

Section Representatives

Student Parents’ Representative

Student Carers’ Representative

Student Opportunities Representative (Inclusion and Access)

Campaign Representative

Undergraduate School Representatives

School of Biological Sciences Undergraduate Representative

School of Divinity Undergraduate Representative

School of Veterinary Studies Undergraduate Representative

‘To see more about the open roles and apply, click here.



‘Potterrow Student Centre’ by Simon Cobb is in the public domain, licenced under CC0 1.0.