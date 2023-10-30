F1 Academy and the fight for a more inclusive and diverse future in motorsports

When the F1 academy was announced last year, there was scepticism. The new series had been revealed just as it was reported that the beloved female-only racing series W Series had to abruptly end their season before the final race due to funding issues. As a result, questions arose as to how this new female-only racing series could succeed where the former series failed in terms of funding as well as progression into a mixed-gender feeder series.

However, it could be argued that despite being less than a year old, the F1 academy has already proven itself to be a success in preparing the drivers to progress into the Formula 1 feeder series pipeline. It was announced this week that the inaugural F1 Academy champion, Marta Garcia, will be taking a seat with the PREMA racing team in the 2024 Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA). The 23-year-old’s seat will be fully funded, with the F1 Academy, PREMA Racing, Tatuus, and Pirelli all contributing towards the cost of her place in the highly respected feeder series. FRECA will also provide its teams with a fourth entry if they sign a driver within the top 3 in the F1 Academy’s championship standings, establishing a clear pathway from the F1 Academy into a mixed-gender, single-seater feeder series.

In PREMA Racing’s press release, Garcia said, “I’m so thrilled and excited to be racing in FRECA next year. Coming from the F1 Academy, it’s going to be a big step. We know we will have to work a lot with the team to succeed, but I’m really determined to do well. I can’t thank the F1 Academy enough. It is such a fantastic initiative, and it is the right way to do it, trying to take drivers with the best results to the top level. What an amazing opportunity! I’m looking forward to it and to the work that we have ahead, inside and outside the track.”

The success of the feeder series FRECA has also been evidenced by the news that 2023 FRECA champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli will skip Formula 3 and join PREMA Racing for the upcoming Formula 2. The Mercedes junior driver has a strong resume and has already collected five championships in two years at the age of 17. The fast track into Formula 2 shows the belief that Mercedes has in their junior and could be a sign that they view him as a potential replacement if 7-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton retires at the end of his current contract in 2025. Despite the risk of skipping Formula 3, Formula 2 will be using a new chassis starting next year, which potentially reduces the advantage current Formula 2 drivers will have over the rookie. “I’m aware that it will be very challenging because the level is really high there. It will be a new car, for me and the others as well, but it’s still going to be tough,” stated Antonelli in PREMA Racing’s press release.

It was also announced in the lead-up to the Austin Grand Prix race weekend that F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamente has signed up as a McLaren driver for the 2024 season of the series. In McLaren’s press release, Bustamente said, “This is such an unreal moment in my career, to sign with McLaren and ART Grand Prix is way beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined growing up racing karts in the Philippines. I still have a hard time seeing my name next to McLaren without getting emotional, as the history and heritage linked to this team leaves me truly speechless.”

Bustamente has taken part in a variety of single-seater series, such as W Series, Formula 4 UAE, and Italian F4, and will race for ART in the upcoming F1 academy season with her McLaren livery. The McLaren driver will be joined by nine other drivers, who will be nominated by F1 teams to promote the links between Formula 1 and the F1 Academy drivers.

“This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level, providing not only the opportunity for the drivers to develop their skills on F1 tracks but also inspiring young girls around the world to pursue a future in motorsport”, added Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli in the wake of this announcement.

From F1 and F1 Academy’s investment in drivers such as Garcia and Bustamente to Mercedes’ fast-tracking Antonelli’s junior career, it is clear that the sport is opening up an increasing amount of opportunities to young drivers. It is hoped that these opportunities, in time, will allow the next generation of drivers to have the funds to enter Formula 1 on merit, regardless of their gender.

“Susie Wolff Williams FW36 Silverstone 2014” by Jake Archibald is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

