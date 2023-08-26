Fringe 2023: 1 Tent, 4 Girls

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

1 Tent, 4 Girls is a raucous comedy about four young women and their interpersonal relationships. It begins as childhood friends Ruby, Rosa, and Sam embark on a camping trip to Wales, ostensibly to help the latter two to recover from recent heartbreak. But when Ruby brings along her new girlfriend/gal pal Lily to enjoy the excursion, and a Welsh thunderstorm leaves the foursome stranded without shelter; arguments and hilarity ensue.

The show’s production and cast all come from the University of Bristol through the women-led theatre company Talkers & Doers, led by writer and co-director Rosalie Roger-Lacan alongside co-director Amber Charlie-Conroy. The group made their Fringe debut last year with 100 Seconds to Midnight and have repeated their success this year as 1 Tent, 4 Girls sold out its entire run. This feat speaks not only to the quality of the performances but also to the hard work of the Talkers & Doers team, including producer Cecelia Quant and marketing director Aelfi Hackney.

1 Tent, 4 Girls follows our cast over several hours of attempting to have a fun time on vacation while working through their annoyances and grievances as a friend group. The actors have incredible chemistry together as a team, and the play certainly wouldn’t work without this. Alice Bebber is a standout talent in the role of Rosa, keeping the audience on their toes and laughing continuously throughout. Ella Hakin also shines as Sam, delivering her lines with a sense of humour while also communicating her character’s heartbreak and frustration with the circumstances.

1 Tent, 4 Girls is a little short on plot and spends much of its fifty-minute runtime circling around an inevitable and fundamental disagreement among the girls. The stakes for this conflict never seem especially high, leading to a lack of urgency throughout the production. I found myself craving more honesty or bluntness from our characters: they tend to side-step around what they actually mean, creating more misunderstandings with little payoff until the very end.

Despite this, 1 Tent, 4 Girls holds your attention through the very end, and Roger-Lacan’s writing is packed full of humour and wisdom about the nature of young female friendship. After two very successful Fringe runs, I look forward to seeing what the women of Talkers & Doers create next.

1 Tent 4 Girls is running until 26 August at Greenside on Infirmary Street. Tickets available here.

Image courtesy of 1 Tent, 4 Girls, provided to The Student as press material