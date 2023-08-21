Fringe 2023: 97+

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

97+ is a play that weighs heavy on the soul, not least for any of us with a personal connection to Liverpool FC or the city of Liverpool. Coming from a family of LFC supporters in the North West myself, I knew this would be a challenging watch, but it hit even harder than expected. Tom Cain’s play about the effects of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster is a devastating but vital piece of theatre, that plays its own part in reclaiming and promoting truth about the tragedy and all those involved.

Abridged from the original longer version of the play for the Edinburgh Fringe, 97+ follows Hillsborough survivors John (Colin Kilbride) and Steve (Leslie Longley), now in 2012, as they deal with the trauma that they experienced 23 years ago. Both men handle their emotions with drastic disparity; John keeps his struggles hidden, only to have them burst through during nightmares, whereas Steve finds coping mechanisms in alcohol and self-harm. The friendship formed between the pair as a result of their shared trauma allows for poignant conversations about mental health, PTSD, and the reality of the aftermath of Hillsborough.

A lot of pertinent issues are raised in the show that will feel all too familiar to anyone who knows the context; from the “accidental death” verdict that absolved the police of guilt, to the grotesque vilification of Liverpool supporters by the press, 97+ raises key awareness about the handling of the tragedy. In a moment of defiance, a stack of a certain UK tabloid newspaper is thrown in the bin, to great satisfaction of the audience. The play is thoroughly researched- Tom Cain utilises real anecdotes from Hillsborough survivors in the narrative, such as the changing of witness statements to portray Liverpool fans in a negative light. Hope undercuts the entire production; there is a sense of cautious optimism and unity in the fight for justice that uplifts the moments that feel undeniably bleak.

But in addition to conveying truths of a tragedy, there is a warmth to many moments, a love letter to the people of Liverpool. A scene where Steve has dinner with John and his wife Liz offers a lot of humour and, in such an authentic way, creates momentary relief from the horrors being confronted.

The show is advertised with a 16+ age rating, but I felt it needed a far more explicit and clear content warning. There is a scene towards the end that is deeply upsetting and graphic. Though it does feel necessary to the plot and overall message, it could have come with better warning due to its sensitive nature.

Even three decades after the Hillsborough disaster, the importance of educating people and sharing the truth about the event is imperative. To this day, Liverpool fans are subject to vile treatment, called murderers by opposing fans, and abused online. Just this year, a Manchester United fan was arrested at Wembley for wearing a shirt that read “97 Not Enough”, a truly despicable and tasteless insult to victims of Hillsborough. This is the sort of harmful narrative that Tom Cain is up against in this play.

The + in the title of the play references all of the lives lost and destroyed because of Hillsborough, in addition to the 97 who died as a direct result of the event. It acknowledges those who have taken their own lives since, a theme the play deals with strongly. I had tears streaming down my cheeks at many points in the play and for a long while after.

97+ is in collaboration with the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance, an organisation set up by and to provide support for the survivors of the disaster. It was a privilege to see this production at the Edinburgh Fringe. The more people across the country that get to witness this crucial play, the closer we can get to finding justice and truth for the victims of the 1989 tragedy.

Image provided to The Student as press material.