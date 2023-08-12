Fringe 2023: Alexandra Haddow

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

I’ve seen Alexandra Haddow three times already this Fringe, though the only stand up I’ve seen her perform was a five minute set, which I really enjoyed. Because of this I was looking forward to seeing her debut solo hour. Titled Not My Finest Hour, Alexandra pokes fun at a variety of things, including celebrity apologies, dating disasters and family drama.

Considering this is her debut solo hour, Alexandra is a relaxed performer and seems comfortable on stage – it would be easy to assume she’s a seasoned stand up. Alexandra recounts personal details of the mistakes she’s made and situations she’s got herself into throughout her life with an admirable sense of generosity and openness.

Alexandra shows how great a writer she is with how well she sets up and executes her material, and she doesn’t take herself, or really anything, too seriously. Things that may feel awkward with other comics never feel so with her – it almost feels like Alexandra is a friend just telling you about their life. Even when her stories seem sometimes outlandish, the way she tells them makes them accessible and relatable.

Alexandra almost immediately endears the audience to her as she invites us into her life. The show is at times relatable, at times almost emotional, always hilarious. Alexandra discusses her affair with a married sports presenter, her aunt who hates her, and her experience losing her virginity to a boy who dumped her two days later. All with a degree of both sensitivity and sarcastic self-deprecation.

Sometimes Alexandra seems to express self doubt, very occasionally getting tangled in her material. After some punchlines, she comments on the laughs or how well received the joke was, at one point saying “too dark?” after a line that was not really that dark. But as this is Alexandra’s debut solo hour, she will undoubtedly grow in confidence even more.

This debut hour is reminiscent of the work of people such as Dolly Alderton and Rose Matafeo, but still feels new. Alexandra’s confidence on stage and ability to tell stories and roam between punchlines makes her one to watch. Considering how impressive her debut hour is, I am excited to see what Alexandra will write next.

Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour is at Pleasance Courtyard at 6.55pm until 25 August. Tickets are available here.

Image provided to The Student as press material.