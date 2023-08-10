Fringe 2023: Don Quixote

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

The only word that feels suitable to describe this show is ‘bamboozling’. Despite the name, I would venture that most audience members, myself included, are still largely unaware of the actual plot of Don Quixote given this 1056-page novel was condensed into an hour. An hour that included time for the audience to throw tomatoes on stage and knight a prince.

Whatever your expectations of this show, it is advised that you discard them immediately, as this is a performance of nothing you expect and everything you don’t. Played by two men in clown get up, Don Quixote and Sancho Panza mix live guitar music of popular cult classics (‘horse with no name’ was not on the playlist, despite the nature of the novel), with a politically charged stand up routine.

With their ‘anything can happen’ cavalier take on Miguel De Cervantes’ classic text, this chaotic two-man-band drew many laughs from the audience. The air that it was still in rehearsal stages made it a witty, meta-theatrical jaunt through the desert of 40 George Square.

The friendly audience participation was welcomed, with the endearing Finnish charm of the two men lending itself easily to keen spectators, a rare find in the early afternoon.

What was unexpected, and perhaps unsavory, was some full-frontal male nudity by Don Quixote himself – a lot considering it was just 4.30pm. While a little unnecessary, it certainly had the shock factor, and the lack of inhibitions from the actors was warming, if also slightly startling.

This inventive and witty show won Finland’s 2023 Theatre of the Year Award, illustrating its originality and flair. Amidst the comedy lies some provocative philosophical questions: ‘what is humanity?’, ‘what is the meaning of comedy?’ and most importantly, ‘what was Cervantes really trying to tell us all those years ago?’

No promises are made that these questions will actually be answered but brace yourself for an overly stimulating journey. Some people may thrive in this land of disorder in which every turn is a surprise, but if you are seeking the story of Don Quixote sans male nudity, best to look elsewhere.

Don Quixote is on at Assembly George Square Studios – Studio 2 at 4:05pm, from 10 till 15 August. Tickets are available here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/don-quixote.

Image provided as press material.