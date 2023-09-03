Fringe 2023: Four Cut Sunflowers

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

Four Cut Sunflowers is arguably as beautiful as the art it revolves around. Telling the unknown story of Johanna Van Gogh, this show explores the efforts of a pioneering woman forgotten from history. It follows Theo Van Gogh’s wife, Vincent’s sister-in-law, as she manoeuvres her way through the ever changing artistic and political landscape of mid-19th century Europe. With a remarkable script and four talented actors, the productionprovides an insight into familial duty, love, and grief, highlighting a woman needlessly cast into artistic shadow.

After the Van Gogh brothers both passed away less than six months apart, Johanna, now widowed and with a one-year-old son, had a powerful creative vision for the unsold paintings of her late brother-in-law. Tracing her true story, the production depicts the remarkable effort of a woman who ensured the recognition of an artist who may have otherwise been forgotten.

Aside from Blossom Durr playing protagonist Jo, the three additional actors were cleverly directed in undertaking a vast range of roles and emotions, expertly capturing everyone from Van Gogh himself, to the landlady responsible for burning many of his paintings after his death. Intertwining the real correspondence between siblings and a powerfully written script, their immersion in the characters was palpable from the audience. Furthermore, the intimate venue was enhanced by projected visuals taking the audience through time and place, with changing vivid colours falling to the stage making this tale of love and loss tangibly real.

Johanna’s story is essential in accordance with that of the famous artist: the determination of a young woman in the late-19th and early-20th century to take on the oppressive and patriarchal art ‘connoisseurs’ of Europe, the fight for the legacy of a man seemingly ahead of his time. Similarly, the struggles of motherhood, and the necessity, if not desire, to remarry was expertly captured in this intelligent production.

This production rightfully takes Johanna Van Gogh out of historical and artistic shadow and places her in a piece of art that feels equally as important as her efforts for Vincent Van Gogh.

Four Cut Sunflowers was on at theSpace @ Surgeons Hall – Haldane Theatre at 8:40pm on 25 and 26 August.

Image provided to The Student as press material.

Related