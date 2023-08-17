Fringe 2023: Iain Dale: All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon MSP

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

This show had the biggest audience I’ve seen at the Fringe so far, and it’s no wonder why. Iain Dale’s All Talk was presented with the rare opportunity of hosting Nicola Sturgeon’s first public appearance since stepping down as First Minister.

Having been to a number of All Talk shows both during this year’s Fringe and the last – and having read our review of Dale’s show with Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey – I wasn’t entirely sure it would be what I expected or wanted.

Thankfully, it did not disappoint. Sturgeon came across exceptionally well, balancing the current controversies surrounding the SNP with her accomplishments in the Scottish Parliament.

Sturgeon spoke proudly of the SNP and the future of the independence movement in Scotland. Although the ongoing police investigation into SNP finances had taken its toll on the party, she believed it had not overshadowed the overall purpose of the SNP and saw independence in Scotland as a real, fast-approaching possibility.

Dale also asked Sturgeon what she planned to do with her newfound free time, whereupon she explained that she has always wanted to be a writer. As a keen follower of her reading lists on Twitter, I can’t wait to see if anything comes from this – I imagine she would be a brilliant speaker at the Edinburgh International Book Festival!

Sturgeon is an exceptionally engaging individual, and All Talk exposed me to aspects of her character I hadn’t known before. I feel privileged to have been in that room and to see her talk away from all the cameras and the podiums, and this is thanks to Iain Dale’s interviewing skills (for example, the show flowed more naturally as he did not have his questions written down in front of him, unlike other Fringe shows I have been to).

However, I did feel that Dale’s questioning focused too intensely on the ongoing police investigation.

We all knew that Sturgeon legally would not be able to answer many questions around her arrest, or even the arrest of her husband – Dale even prefaced his questions by admitting that he did not think he would get an answer – but still, he persisted, to the point where one audience member heckled “move on!”, much to the delight of everyone else.

I was far more interested in getting to know Sturgeon as a person, and Dale did achieve this to an extent. His questioning painted a complex portrait of a woman who has been at the forefront of politics for eight years, a woman who has been utterly dedicated to her country but who is equally ready to explore other aspects of life and return to some level of normality.

Many of Dale’s questions poked fun at Sturgeon’s recent book deal without further questioning regarding her interests as a writer, as well as the state of her marriage (which I found incredibly odd and unhelpful).

And of course, I understand why Dale asked these questions – after all, it was the first interview of its kind that Sturgeon has done since resigning, and thus Dale was presented with a unique situation where everything she said would be classed as ‘breaking news’. What journalist wouldn’t try and take advantage of that?

But I don’t think the audience was there for that – they were more keen to hear Sturgeon speak about the things that genuinely interested her. They wanted to see her reflect on her legacy in parliament rather than repeat ‘no comment’ for an hour.

However, Dale’s Fringe interviews are always a fascinating insight into the individuals driving our politics. This show was even more so; it is rare to see a leader talk so openly about their struggles and triumphs, admit that they didn’t get everything right, and reflect honestly on the future of their nation.

For Sturgeon, that future is ultimately one of hope and prosperity – to her, and to the majority of the SNP, independence is inevitable and imminent.

Iain Dale’s All Talk was at Pleasance at EICC August 5-13.

Image provided to The Student as press material.