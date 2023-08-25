Fringe 2023: Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

Jon Culshaw, star of BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers and the genius imitator of the famous and infamous, returns to the Fringe with a hilarious new show. Here, he delights in showcasing the habitual verbal and physical traits of British Prime Ministers and American Presidents, along with many other well-known figures from pop culture.

You have to admire the way Culshaw seamlessly transitions between impersonations. What makes Culshaw’s show so special is how he combines impersonations with a commentary on how he finds the voice of the public figures he imitates. Culshaw is an unstoppable force, barrelling through a montage of famous faces, perfectly capturing the cadence of their voices as well as their gestures and body language. Often, Culshaw’s impressions are so accurate that the audience doesn’t need to hear the names of the celebrities he embodies.

Culshaw’s impersonation of Richard Wilson’s Victor Meldrew from ‘One Foot In the Grave’ is a highlight of the show. Culshaw can capture uncannily not just Wilson’s voice but the rhythm in which Wilson delivered Meldrew’s lines with all their pent-up frustration and bitterness. As for other famous Scottish faces, Culshaw’s impersonation of Billy Connolly needs a little tightening up, yet his ability to capture Andy Murray’s crackling voice has the audience humming in approval.

But this isn’t just a show of Culshaw impersonating others, far from it. Culshaw has other tricks up his sleeve. He showcases his skills in impersonating others in more elaborate ways, such as when he tells anecdotes about celebrities he’s met. What also makes Culshaw’s show stand out is his ability to combine impressions with song. In particular, Culshaw impersonates Guy Garvey, the lead singer of the rock band Elbow, and sings a, let’s say, tweaked version of one of the band’s iconic songs in Garvey’s voice. Emphasising the singer’s supposed frustration at having to sing the same song over and over again, it showcases the many ways in which impressionists can add variety and surprise to their shows.

Culshaw is also a master of capturing physicality, identifying the exact gestures that certain public figures are well-known for having and then emphasise these gestures consistently in his impersonations. The jabbing hands and upturned half-moon frown of Donald Trump was a hit for the audience, although I did wonder, with all the American Presidents and British Prime Ministers, if Culshaw could have mimicked more people who weren’t usually tackled by impersonators. This would have added yet more surprise to his show.

Culshaw saves one of his best segments until near the end of his show, where he performs a famous soliloquy featuring a cast of famous faces that I’m sure would be someone’s dream dinner party guest list. Overall, this was a successful hour of comedy that made the time whizz by.

Image issued to The Student for press material.

‘Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome’ runs until August 27. Tickets are available here.