Fringe 2023: Making History by Stephen Fry

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

Every history student has thought about what they would do if they could change the past. It is an idea I have pondered infinitely over my years of studying a whirlwind past inescapably filled with horror and violence. And so, I found myself poignantly and patently reflected in Edinburgh Theatre Arts’ original stage adaptation of Making History, which follows Cambridge history PhD student Michael Young in his endeavour to alter the past irrevocably.

Making History is a 1996 science-fiction novel by acclaimed author Stephen Fry. When Leo Zuckermann, a quirky physics professor, expresses keen interest in his thesis about Hitler’s early childhood, Michael is unwittingly swept into his experiment, and together the pair conspire to combine Michael’s historical expertise, and Zuckermann’s scientific ingenuity, to erase Hitler’s existence from the record; consequently, or at least they believe, preventing the Holocaust from ever happening.

Unsurprisingly, this does not go to plan. As with any time-travel story, a series of unintended consequences unravels, and chaos ensues. This doesn’t feel like an ordinary time-travel narrative, though. I won’t give anything away, but what follows is a compelling exploration of the nature of history, the power of individuals, and the importance of personal relationships. The script, adapted from the book by director Colin McPherson, does a brilliant job of creating light, humourous moments but is also fiercely poignant at times, making for an emotional roller coaster of a play. I audibly gasped at one revelation about the consequence of erasing Hitler, which sent a physical chill through my body.

There are points of grave sincerity and philosophical reflection about the meaning of the past, but we also get to see realistic glimpses into the life of a university student- such as Michael’s many hangovers, which were greatly endearing. I was particularly amused when Jane, Michael’s girlfriend, quipped that if she could change the past, she would separate the Gallagher brothers at birth to prevent Oasis from existing. I can’t speak for whether the play stays true to the original novel, having never read it myself. But if it deviates, I imagine this is just to the necessary extent required to transpose a full-length book into a two-hour play.

Performed and produced by a relatively small team, what could have been awkward moments of silence during transitions between scenes were filled with a cleverly curated soundtrack, with a selection of beloved songs that had amusing and sometimes tenuous connections to the plot. A musical moment I particularly enjoyed was the use of “It’s The End of The World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” by R.E.M. as the protagonists completed their plot to liquidate Hitler. Though the set was relatively simple, the images of various identifiable historical figures on the backdrop were a great touch that led me to strike up a conversation with fellow audience members about who was who.

The cast also did a great job, though accents were occasionally wobbly. Ed DeRuiter carried the show as Michael, but Luke Bazalgette also enamoured me as Steve Burns, Michael’s friend and love interest. I was surprised that the show also included discussions around sexuality, given the magnitude of the topic of the main storyline, but I found this aspect deeply touching, and it was handled thoughtfully.

I feel somewhat altered by the story of Making History and imagine it will stick with me for a long time. While Stephen Fry gets the credit for the original idea, adapting something for the stage is no easy feat, and it was done cleverly and effectively. The show was certainly worth the trek to a more remote part of the city, but bear in mind to leave plenty of time to get there if travelling from the city centre. This humble production far superseded my expectations, and I only hope that it makes it to bigger stages in the future.

Making History is on at 7:30pm at St Ninian’s Hall from 7 to 19 August. Tickets available here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/making-history-by-stephen-fry#:~:text=Description,theory%20that%20can%20change%20worlds.

Image provided to The Student as press material.