Fringe 2023: Rosalie Minnitt – Clementine

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

Rosalie Minnitt is a tonic. Her one-woman character comedy act follows Lady Clementine on her quest to find love before her 27th birthday, or else she (shudder) will wind up a spinster like her Aunt Lauren. Hilarity, chaos, and singing ensues in a show that, fabulously, feels more like a party than a performance by its conclusion.

Think regency period Fleabag, and you’ve got our leading Lady Clementine. Outrageous, awful, a little violent – but inexplicably charming – Minnitt’s romantic heroine is a masterful demonstration in character comedy. As an audience, we are drawn right into the midst of her various exploits, from her efforts to find a suitor to her journey of self-discovery. Lady Clementine has us mimicking bird noises and singing The Smiths for her as she manifests a suitor into her life, reading her letters aloud for her as she is not entirely literate. At points, audience members are swept unwittingly into the action themselves, including the poor soul in the front row who found himself selected to play Clementine’s love interest Bradley. Without giving anything away, the show descends into slight chaos by the latter half- but by this point we are so captivated by Minnitt’s performance that we just ride it out with her and revel in the commotion.

Clementine is full to the brim with present-day pop culture references, from viral internet jokes to celebrity scandals, so relevant that some of these have only occurred within the last few weeks. It’s pretty daring to make references so fresh off the press, but the pay-off is great. I’ll be honest, you probably need to be a member of Gen-Z, or highly active online in order to keep up – Minnitt herself makes a hilarious Twilight reference then quips about making that joke to an audience of 60-year-olds. But if you are the target audience, it is an hour of utter hilarity that, though vaguely set in the past, is as current as it gets. Luckily, the show does seem to have found its audience; the crowd had an absolute hoot, catching every reference, breathing more enthusiasm into Minnitts already vivacious performance. The energy in the room was infused with fun, with the audience oohing and aahing in reaction throughout- Minnitt herself couldn’t repress a giggle at this, joking that the show had become a pantomime, which only served to double the hilarity.

It is the element of surprise that makes this show so ludicrously funny, so I’m being very cautious not to reveal too much. My favourite moment was when Lady Clementine breaks into a song about her exes, and, well, the unfortunate way all her relationships with them ended. Minnitt has a wonderful voice, and though the songs were of course hysterically silly, they were also rather dazzling. Oh, and warm up your voice beforehand- you may be asked to sing along.

Rosalie Minnitt: Clementine is unapologetically for the girlies. It has everything I want in a Fringe show, and I plan to encourage or force all my girlfriends to get down and see it. I’m eagerly hoping that next year at the Fringe we’ll be treated with the next instalment in Lady Clementine’s story- or perhaps a spin off about one of her 65 sisters.

Rosalie Minnitt: Clementine is on at Underbelly Cowgate at 2:25pm until 27 August. Tickets available here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/rosalie-minnitt-clementine

Image provided to The Student as press material.