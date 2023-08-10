Fringe 2023: Sheldrake on Shakespeare: Live!

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

I am a die-hard Shakespeare fan, and I don’t know if that makes me easy or difficult to please. But I simply couldn’t pass up an invite to a show with The Bard’s name in the title, and I am certainly glad that I didn’t with Sheldrake on Shakespeare.

English teacher James Sheldrake leaves the classroom behind to offer an hour of comedy and insight into the world of Shakespeare, that feels like a delightful hybrid of a stand-up show and a lecture. He takes us through the five Shakespearean characters who he would invite to a dinner party; interestingly, not at all who I would choose myself! Sheldrake is unafraid to poke fun at Shakespeare in a humourous but affectionate way, such as ripping his geography to shreds- seriously, did he never look at a map? I was particularly tickled by the comparison of As You Like It to a “theatrical lasagne”, in reference to the fact that at one point the show features a boy playing a girl pretending to be a boy pretending to be a girl.

While I expected jokes, I was happily surprised by the fact that I left with some new knowledge of Shakespeare, such as the printing errors made in the First Folio. Sheldrake is evidently brimming with passion for these plays, and it is unsurprising that he has swapped his audience from thirty uninterested teenagers to a smaller group of willing listeners. I was engrossed by his insights into the spectrum between play and order that he placed the characters on. It certainly prompted me to think about things I might carry forward in my own work with Shakespeare.

The anecdotes provided throughout were a testament to the role Shakespeare plays in many of our lives and were also very comedic. I was highly amused by Sheldrake’s recollection of a production of The Merchant of Venice that utilised a real lake for its characters to travel on; a thoughtful idea but, as he explained, a logistical nightmare.

I had a lovely evening at Sheldrake on Shakespeare; it was nice to be amongst other Shakespeare fans, which created a great atmosphere. This is definitely worth a visit for any fans of The Bard.

Sheldrake on Shakespeare: Live! is on at 8pm at Paradise in The Vault from 5-12 August. Tickets available here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sheldrake-on-shakespeare-live

