Fringe 2023: Sherlock Holmes: The Speckled Band

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Sherlock Holmes: The Speckled Band is a performance of the traditional work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Sherlock Holmes: The Speckled Band follows both Holmes and Watson trying to solve the mystery of Helen Stoner, the death of her sister, and the involvement of their stepfather Sr. Grimsby Roylott. Both Holmes and Watson travel to Helen’s home to investigate how her sister died in a room nobody could enter.

With a large proportion of this adventure occurring at night, the use of lighting was clever in creating different times of the day for the audience. A minimal set, just two boxes that double up as seating, allowed for the focus to be on the two actors on stage. The minimal set and the small cast encouraged the audience to be actively engaged with every word said. Had there been more set or cast, I doubt I would have enjoyed the performance as much.

Both Holmes and Dr Watson used every inch of the stage as well as the audience aisle during the performance, captivating us with what was going on. This use of engagement transferred heightened tensions and anticipation from actor to audience.

You don’t need to be an avid Sherlock Holmes fan to enjoy this performance. It is both captivating and engaging, and the brilliant acting on stage allows for an incredible watch.

Sherlock Holmes: The Speckled Band is being performed at theSpace @ Surgeons Hall on various dates until 26 August. Tickets available: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/sherlock-holmes-the-speckled-band

Image provided to The Student as press material.