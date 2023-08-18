Fringe 2023: The Wild Geeze

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

Short of dismantling the patriarchy, this Irish comedy cabaret duo is the next best thing. From an original rap song to a profound but tuneful take on why there has never been a woman on the moon; from some dead sibling bonding to an exotic dancer style strip tease, this show leaves nothing (quite literally) to the imagination.

Leave inhibitions and stiff upper lips at the door when embarking on this wild ride of body positivity, live original music, and multiple costume changes. The unlikely duo of farmer Brenda Larkin from Ballinasloe County Galway and burlesque diva Miss Laura Lavelle from Limerick city create uniquely comical pandemonium in this unapologetic showcase of womanhood.

This evening slot is the perfect end (or beginning) to your night, with a slightly tipsy audience perfectly supporting a duo who, as whoops from the crowd intensified, only got better and better. Any woman will find this pair instantly hilarious and endearing, and any boyfriends/husbands will likely be amusingly shocked at the lively cavalier attitude of Brenda and Miss Lavelle. The confidence and low-level vanity on display is refreshing and the intimacy of The Turret as a venue makes some piercing crowd work instantly funny.

I can say with confidence that this is unlike any other show I have ever and probably will ever see, with its novel and exciting atmosphere leaving the audience in stitches from the start. This subversive and fresh show speeds around whiplash turns, with its agenda seductively unknown right up until the final song.

This exhilarating ride is the perfect late night, gal-pal outing that will have you reminiscently chuckling all the way home, or to the nearest club.

The Wild Geeze is on at Gilded Balloon – The Turret at 23:00 from 18 till 28 August (not 21). Tickets are available here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/wild-geeze.

Image provided to The Student as press material.