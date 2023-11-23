Full draft text of Student Council motion calling for Peter Mathieson’s resignation

Editor’s note

Below is a draft text of the Student Council motion discussed in a news story today which, if selected for debate by the facilitator, passed and implemented, would require the Students’ Association to call for Principal and Vice-Chancellor Peter Mathieson’s resignation.

The text below is a draft as of Sunday, 19 November. If the motion is approved for debate by the Student Council facilitator, a final version of the text will be provided by EUSA via email to students who have signed up to the Student Council mailing list.

The inclusion of this draft text is included for the reader’s context and to help our students make an informed choice if they choose to attend Student Council this month.

Its inclusion should not be taken as an official endorsement of this motion by The Student. The motion has been reproduced verbatim, in its draft form, as of Sunday, 19 November.

Read more about the motion here.

Draft text of motion submitted by Sam Marks

Resolves:

The Students’ Association should:

1​. Publicly and formally support the position that the University of Edinburgh student body has no confidence in the tenure of Principal and Vice Chancellor Sir Peter William Mathieson

2​. Publicly and formally support the position that Sir Peter William Mathieson should resign from his position and duties as Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh by no later than July 2024

2.1. Engage in a campaign through all pathways of communication, specifically email and social media platforms, to support an ongoing student disapproval with current University Management

2.2. Publicly denounce the current salary paid to the Principal and other members of the University’s Senior Leadership Team

3​. Publicly call for equitable pay of University Senior Leadership and support greater accountability relating to the earnings of management staff

4​. Publicly oppose the subsidisation of the Principal’s cost-of-living, including the provision of rent-free accommodation, and the covering of utilities

4.1. Publicly call for the redevelopment of the University-ownedproperty that currentlyserves as the Principal’s residence into student-*facing space

5​. Lobby the University to hold an annual vote allowing all students to democratically decide on the values and qualities the University’s Senior Leadership Team should exhibit whilst in post

5.1. All students enrolled in the University of Edinburgh will be able to annually vote in a referendum to amend the values and qualities promoted by the Students’ Association

5.1.1. The details of a referendum will be submitted in an upcoming motion for Student Council consideration

Background:

1​. The student body maintains a high degree of dissatisfaction with regards to the tenure of Sir Peter William Mathieson and the current University management [1]

2​. The Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh Sir Peter William Mathieson has violated University guidance on travel within the United Kingdom [2]

3​. Support for the resignation of Sir Peter William Mathieson has been consistent from members of the University of Edinburgh student body [3]

4​. Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh Sir Peter William Mathieson has approved events on University of Edinburgh property that students, members of academic and professional services staff, and unions affiliated with Higher Education, have consistently denounced for expressing bigoted points of view that create an unsafe experience for students and staff [4]

5​. The University Management have been bad faith actors in regard to disputes surrounding industrial action, willing to jeopardize the success of students enrolled in the University of Edinburgh to maintain their position [5]

6​. The spending habits, lack of transparency, and ineffective governance by Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh Sir Peter William Mathieson has significantly damaged the reputation of the University of Edinburgh [6]

Beliefs:

1​. Edinburgh University Student’s Association is primarily designed to represent the will of the student body of the University of Edinburgh

2​. The University of Edinburgh must not tolerate bigotry or corruption of any forms

3​. The student body should have greater say in the direction of the University of Edinburgh, and be able to freely comment on the University’s governance

4​. The student body should not tolerate behaviour that creates and tense and hostile working environment

5​. The University Senior Leadership Team is accountable to the student body of the University of Edinburgh

Submitted by XX with XX student signatures

Sources:

[1] Flynn, Sarah Challen, and Joe Sullivan. “Protest Demanding Peter Mathieson’s Resignation Held.” Accessed November 16, 2023. https://studentnewspaper.org/protest-demanding-peter-mathiesons-resignation-held/.

[2] Hunter, Ross. “Edinburgh University Accused of ‘Cavalier Attitude’ towards Transphobia Concerns.” The National, December 12, 2022. https://www.thenational.scot/news/23186717.edinburgh-university-fire-adult-human-female-screening/.

[3] MacNeil, Innes. “Revealed: Sir Peter Mathieson Spent £13,000 on Business Class Flights in Just One Year.” University of Edinburgh, July 11, 2023. https://thetab.com/uk/edinburgh/2023/07/11/revealed-sir-peter-mathieson-spent-12761-78-on-business-class-flights-in-just-one-year-84302.

[4] MacNeil, Innes, and Lauren McDougall. “‘Very Disappointed’: Edinburgh University Open Day Overshadowed by Striking Staff.” University of Edinburgh, June 17, 2023. https://thetab.com/uk/edinburgh/2023/06/17/edinburgh-university-open-day-overshadowed-by-striking-staff-84103.

[5] Students, Office for. “National Student Survey Data: Provider-Level Dashboard – Office for Students.” Office for Students, August 10, 2023. Worldwide. https://www.officeforstudents.org.uk/data-and-analysis/national-student-survey-data/provider-level-dashboard/.

[6] The Scotsman. “Academics Accuse Edinburgh University of Showing ‘cavalier Disregard’ for Staff, Students and Standards,” May 9, 2023. https://www.scotsman.com/education/edinburgh-university-bosses-condemned-by-496-academics-over-cavalier-Disregard-for-students-staff-and-standards-4135939

End of motion

Image “Peter Mathieson 2019” by Consulate General of Japan in Edinburgh is licensed under CC BY 4.0. Background image via Rayna Carruthers (Student staff). Composite by Student staff.

Related