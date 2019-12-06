General Election: A summary of Edinburgh’s constituencies and candidates

For students and young people voting in the Edinburgh area in the General Election, there are five Edinburgh constituencies: Edinburgh East, Edinburgh North and Leith, Edinburgh South, Edinburgh South West, and Edinburgh West.

Edinburgh East is currently held by the Scottish National Party (SNP)’s Tommy Sheppard, who was elected in 2015 and is running for re-election. Other parties in this constituency are the Scottish Labour Party, the Scottish Green Party, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

Edinburgh North and Leith is also an SNP seat, held by Deidre Brock since 2015. Brock will be running again, along with candidates from Renew, the Scottish Green Party, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, the Scottish Liberal Democrats, the Brexit Party, and the Scottish Labour and Co-operative party.

Edinburgh South, meanwhile, is held by the Scottish Labour party’s Ian Murray, who has been the MP since 2010. Murray will be standing against candidates from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, the Scottish Green Party, the SNP, and the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party.

Fellow candidate for Edinburgh South, Liberal Democrat Alan Beal spoke to The Student, “We in the Liberal Democrats like to see ourselves differently – a young, fresh new leader in Jo Swinson and strong, clear policies on Brexit and independence.

“Remaining in both the EU and the UK will strengthen us economically and socially. In Edinburgh South there has historically been a strong LiBDem vote – in the noughties we were a marginal seat. We have seen a resurgence in our votes this year in the Euro election when we came second, with Labour sixth.

As a one of the pioneers fighting against climate change, working in the field for over 25 years’, (he) “believes that the LibDem policies are realistic and achievable, to achieve net zero by 2045. Being out of the EU will only make this harder. As the only remain in the UK & EU party, we think that we will do well in this election.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats’ Christine Jardine has been Edinburgh West’s MP since 2017, and is standing for re-election. Other parties in this constituency are the Scottish Labour Party, the Scottish Green Party, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party, and the SNP.

Finally, Edinburgh South West is another SNP seat, held by Joanna Cherry since 2015. Cherry will be running for re-election against members of the Brexit Party, the Social Democratic Party Scotland, the Scottish Labour Party, the Scottish Liberal Democrats, the Scottish Green Party, and the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

Conservative and Unionist candidate for Edinburgh South West, Callum Laidlaw told The Student that a Conservative government ‘Will finally allow parliament to get back to focusing on the people’s priorities of better education and healthcare and more police on the streets, create certainty for business that the constitutional debates that are stopping investment will not be reopened and allow the country to move on.

“There is little appetite on the doors for two more referendums with the chaos and confusion that would cause.

“Young people want the opportunities to set-up businesses, to be rewarded for their success and the ability to buy their own home. They want the environment to be protected and animal welfare laws tightened. And they want to see more opportunity for vocational studies and career development. On that the Conservative Manifesto delivers.”

Many of the constituency candidates have been out flyering and campaign since the announcement of the election in late October. Further information can be found on individual candidates social media pages or their party pages.

