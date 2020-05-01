Hey there! We’re so glad that you want to get involved with The Student. We’re always looking for new people to join us. There are a number of ways to do this:

Join our Facebook groups. We have one for each section of our paper, as well as an illustrators group. Here you can find pitches, events, and easily contact editors if you’d like to write anything for the paper. If you’re struggling to find these groups on Facebook, just email the relevant section editors or our outreach officers so we can make sure that you get added. Attend our weekly writers’ meetings which take place every Tuesday at 12:15. This is where our editors usually dish out pitches, as well as chat to writers about anything they’d like to write. There’s no pressure to speak at these meetings: you’re more than welcome to just come and listen to see what The Student is all about. These are usually held in the Teviot Dining Room, although sometimes we have a location change, so be sure to keep an eye out on one of our Facebook groups if this changes. Come to any one of our socials! The Student has a number of get-togethers throughout the year, from pub crawls to coffee meet-ups. This is a great way to get to know your fellow writers, as well as your editors and committee members. If you have any questions about socials, please contact our social secretaries Ece Kucuk and Aarti Mukhedkar. If you’re more interested in learning about the editing process, you can contact one of our editors to brush up on your skills at our copy editing sessions! These happen fortnightly (when the paper is printed) and editors gather in the bunker to go through articles. It’s a great way to get more involved behind the scenes of the paper. If you’ve written, or intend to write, more than twice for the paper, you must become a member. You can become a member here, and this his comes with a membership fee of £8 for the year. We are completely aware that everyone’s financial circumstances are different, so please contact us if you would like to become a member and feel like the fees may be difficult for you to pay.

Finally, if you have any questions or suggestions please do not hesitate to contact our president, Hannah Robinson, our editors-in-chief Rob Bazaral and Rob Lownie, or our outreach officer Vaishnavi Ramu. Our welfare officer Alexandra Thompson is also available for any questions or welfare concerns you have.