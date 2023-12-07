Green Gifting: Going Beyond Black Friday

The time has come. Irresistible sales, abundant hauls and the persistent reminders of festive gift-giving are looming over us all. In desperation for low prices and quick consumption, it remains important to step back and consider the effects of our purchases this Christmas.

Black Friday, the fateful night of reckless spending, had the shoppers of Britain splashing an estimated 8.4 billion pounds. This year, we saw unprecedented offers, such as 99 percent off from Pretty Little Thing, with tops as cheap as 12 pence promoted across social media. In the bliss of ignorant consumption, buyers fail to acknowledge the terrifying impact of this yearly phenomenon. In the UK alone 700,000 tonnes of cardboard and plastic packaging was generated, along with 80% of products purchased being said to end up in landfill or recycled poorly. This mess leaves many of us questioning; is Black Friday Worth it? Perhaps not.

Despite us collectively embracing low prices during a year of particular financial hardship, it remains vital to consider our consumer footprint. This Christmas, let’s look towards conscious consumption that doesn’t threaten the environment.

For some affordable, but eco-friendly options, consider breaking the taboo of second-hand gift giving and venture to the charity shops. Thrifting offers unique, long-lasting pieces that don’t hurt your pockets – I’d especially consider their bags, books, jewellery and room decor when gift-giving. A further long-time contender for great gifting; plants! For the friend who always captures perfect candids, browse eBay for a fun second-hand camera.

If you’re creative, don’t neglect your skills when it comes to presents – there’s something uniquely generous about the time spent in creating an item for a loved one- attempt painting, writing a sentimental letter, baking, or a cliche but classic scrapbook. For slightly pricier sustainable options, opt for a membership to an artist or creator they enjoy, a play they love, or a day in a city of their choice (with dinner on you), as gifts that encompass the making of a memory are always a top choice.

You certainly don’t have to break the bank or contribute to climate crises this season. The true joy of a gift is the subtle knowledge that you are understood by its giver – something that surely isn’t done through a 12-pence Pretty Little Thing top.

