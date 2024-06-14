Hamilton Review

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

It is rare that a production with such a monumental reputation preceding it will live up to the expectations giddily formed by a sold-out crowd. This is such a performance. Theatrical perfection is very hard to reach, but if any show can look above the parapet, it is Hamilton.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary musical continues on its UK tour with an outstanding new cast that thoroughly lives up to the plethora of silverware in 11 Tonys, 7 Oliviers and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. This politically charged, historical musical biopic tells the largely unknown tale of the first US secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, from rise to ruin.

In over 20,000 words of sung or rapped lyrical genius, these instant hits capture a story that could have so easily been forgotten. Fuelled by complex rhymes and impeccable rhythms, the soundtrack is a marvel of musical theatre that could convince any sceptic into a foot tapping, head bobbing theatre kid.

In a world increasingly seeing cuts to the theatre and arts industries, Hamilton is boasting a nine-week, practically sold out run, over nine years since it first premiered in 2015; testament to the hunger for great theatre so readily satisfied by this production.

Shaq Taylor is a formidable Hamilton, bursting with defiance and urgency, seamlessly tracking the character from a youthful teenager full of political ambition, to a father in the grips of grief looking out from, as the song goes, ‘The Eye of the Hurricane’. The set, designed by David Korins, is deceptively simple for such a production, using exposed brickwork and timber to create the New York harbour the cast exuberantly fill, effectively allowing space for the full potential of the choreography to be reached. The revolving stage creates perpetual motion advancing the perfected precision of the formidable choreography.

An equally masterful performance is delivered by Sam Oladeinde playing the fervent lawyer Aaron Burr. Seemingly a chronic over-achiever, Oladeinde has a law degree from Cambridge University and qualifications as a solicitor allowing him to bring a perfect, unflinching determination to Burr, delivering the famous ‘The Room Where it Happened’ with unequivocal verve and passion.

The women of the performance are not to be underestimated, with the Schuyler sisters ensuring moments of both jovial comedy and emotive poignancy. As Eliza, Maya Britto is Hamilton’s devoted wife, delivering songs ‘Burn’ and ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’ with such sentiment the tragedy of the tale is brought thoroughly to the fore. Similarly, Aisha Jawando as Angelica is full of seething martyrdom, attacking her own position as eldest daughter and head of the family, rendering her unable to marry the penniless Hamilton herself, despite her love for him.

The performance is interspersed with moments of comic relief from King George, delivered with exuberance by Daniel Boys. ‘You’ll Be Back’ is just the right level of whimsy to keep the musical appealing to every age and remind the audience of the 18th century, hip-hop come drag spectacle they are now thoroughly immersed in.

Hamilton’s UK tour coinciding with the US election build-up brings resonance to the legacy of Alexander Hamilton, providing hope that one person can make a difference and change is not as impossible as it may initially appear.

Image ‘HAMILTON TOUR. Edinburgh Cast. DeAngelo Jones, Shaq Taylor, Billy Nevers and KM Drew Boateng’ by Danny Kaan

Related