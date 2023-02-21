Have we forgotten Johnsons exit?

It seems Boris Johnson still clings to media attention, as he discusses his plans to release a memoir divulging into his time as Prime Minister. Personally, I find this completely distasteful and quite frankly insensitive to all those who have suffered as a consequence of his leadership.

It is said that Johnson has landed 500k in advance of his memoir- which speaks volumes. This memoir, in my eyes, is a tool to regain a platform, benefit off public attention and simply to add to his already established riches. The fact government members already receive an unfairly high salary, whilst people struggle in a cost of living crisis and vital members of the community such as teachers and nurses are still refused a pay rise, is upsetting in itself and now Boris Johnson can make even more. Thousands have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic and people were unable to attend the funerals of their loved ones whilst Downing Street selfishling broke their own regulations, thus is it really ethical that Johnson can profit from this situation and almost be rewarded for his crimes?

This is reminiscent of the appearance of Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here, which like this memoir was a tactical and immoral move. A man who publically cheated on his wife and defied his own established lockdown rules, was allowed a platform and the opportunity for a ‘redemption arc.’ I don’t believe either political figures should be allowed to benefit off truly tragic situations and be given such high social media attention and recognition. Furthermore, be able to make such ridiculous amounts of money as the people they were meant to support, are still suffering from the broken economy and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Memoirs and television appearances, are used by these politicians to manipulate the public into forgetting about the atrocities they’ve committed and transforming their public image into grown, changed-for-the-better people. However, if that were the case why not take genuine accountability? Why not publish a memoir without the opportunity for profit? Or why not donate all that money made to charities that support the people you’ve harmed? From my perspective, Boris Johnson’s memoir is not genuine in purpose and serves as a way to rehabilitate his public image, making people forget about his disgraceful exit from office.

I personally will not be purchasing this memoir, as I don’t want to support someone quite so undeserving of public limelight. There are hundreds of memoirs that are far more worth reading, that discuss such vital topics and are written by genuinely influential and compassionate people- who have written about their experiences for the right reasons. As a society, we need to take care with who we intentionally or unintentionally give our attention to and endorse- figures such as Boris Johnson should not be benefitting as a result of it.

“Boris Johnson Digital Covid-19 Presser 30/04” by UK Prime Minister is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.