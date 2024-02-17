HCA heating repaired

The notoriously cold HCA buildings have regained heating after History, Classics, and Archaeology (HCA) students were informed that a number of repairs had been carried out.
Phase One repairs restored heating to seminar rooms, reception, both the Undergraduate and Postgraduate & Staff Common Room, the Student Support & Experience Office, and the Student Support Meeting Room.
HCA representative Sam Marks told The Student: “Most study spaces have become more accessible since heating was reinstalled and there is good usage from students.
“It is a great shame staff offices are the last to be fitted with heating and I hope their routines have not been significantly disrupted. However, the progress from Estates looks like we’ll be seeing repairs made efficiently and that’s great to see.”
Image via Nicholas Malizia