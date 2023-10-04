How to get more offline: a guide to ditching screens

Mobile phones: the technological development which revolutionised the way we work, interact with

the world and consume information and entertainment. Yet, they also pose a risk. The phone has us glued to a screen for multiple hours of the day, consuming its blue light and absorbing overwhelming quantities of opinions, news and images which can lead to a degradation in our mental health and overall well-being. Not only advocated by researchers from all disciplines, more and more of us are aiming to cut down our time spent online to both protect ourselves and create an overall better lifestyle. But this begs the question: how do you get more offline? This article is not claiming to provide all the answers, but rather to provide some useful and thought-provoking tips to help you do just that.



Tip # 1: Out of sight, out of mind

Have you ever heard the saying “out of sight, out of mind?” It’s quite self-explanatory and often one of the easiest principles to adopt. It can be all too easy to reach for your phone when it’s on your desk or by your side but by creating a physical boundary between you and your phone, the urge to check Instagram or scroll on TikTok can’t be so easily fulfilled. Whether its putting the phone in another room, the desk drawer, or your backpack, the main aim is to keep your device out of view for a set amount of time (this can be done in hour blocks or even for thirty minutes). The whole point isn’t to institute a phone ban; that often just leads to wanting it more, but to intentionally set aside time which can be alternatively filled with focus or relaxation. In this way, it’s the best of both worlds – not completely detached from the online social world but equally not at its beck and call. Start small and then build. Rome wasn’t built in a day (you can even set reminders if that helps).



Tip # 2: Pick up a new hobby

“But what else do I do with my time?” Great question! It can feel daunting to know how to occupy time when not on your phone, but it doesn’t have to. One trick which recently helped me has been to re-engage with childhood passions. For me, I used to adore painting, particularly flowers and botany, which has since led me to unearthing my old art supplies and giving it a go. This can obviously be applied to a multitude of hobbies: baking, football, dancing, photography, chess (the list goes on and on). What’s important here is that you are carving out time for you; time away from work or studies and the fast-paced nature of everyday life, and cultivating a feeling of accomplishment and self-improvement. Crucial, however, is realising that this doesn’t have to be done alone; one way to avoid the sense of FOMO is to reach out to friends and make plans which remove both you and them from the online sphere… share laughter, make memories and enjoy moments of face to face human interaction!



Tip # 3: “You can be online WITHOUT truly being online”

This final tip may seem paradoxical but, as technology is engrained within our daily lives, it can be

hard to forge distinctive breaks. Nevertheless technology, especially our phones, can enhance our

wellbeing if used correctly. An online space which has exploded in recent years has been the podcast realm. Want chatty advice, a good laugh, a deep dive into history, a political lesson or to delve into the minds of some of contemporary society’s most prominent individuals? This can all be accessed via a host of podcast platforms both free and paid-for. One fantastic combination is to listen to a podcast whilst out for a walk, weather permitting, gaining not only fresh air but also time away from the screen. An added bonus is that you can choose what you consume, reducing the risk of contact with negative content which just so happened to appear on your discovery page.

Whilst these tips may not be the answer to all your problems, they do hope to provide some

reassurance by proving there are simple and accessible ways in which you can make a switch from

being online to offline (even if it’s just for those few extra hours a day).

“Free stressful business woman working” is marked with CC0 1.0.

