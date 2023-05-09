In Memory of the High Street

One of the most recognizable parts of Edinburgh, the High Street, has seen better days. I remember the first time I walked up the cobblestoned street all the way from the Scottish Parliament to Edinburgh Castle. The High Street immediately enchanted me with that uniquely “Edinburgh” aesthetic that I was not accustomed to, as I’m sure it has done for many other incoming visitors and students as well. However, as many have noticed over the past few years, the area has come into a bit of trouble.

As an epicentre for tourism, businesses on the High Street suffered from the decline of external visitors due to the pandemic. Even after the lifting of restrictions, the impact of the cost-of-living crisis has left numerous empty storefronts as tourists return. The tourism industry has made it difficult for residents to shop for their essentials like groceries or toiletries, as most businesses on the High Street cater for the incoming sightseers.

The opening of the new shopping centre St. James Quarter in 2021 has further contributed to the High Street’s increasing irrelevance as a retail hub. Yet despite this competition, there have been calls to revitalise the area. Additionally, the cost-of-living crisis has led to greater efforts being made to benefit residents in the city centre, while still aiming to preserve the commercial character of the High Street.

“There are very few shops for residents (on the High Street)” said Margaret Graham, a councillor for Edinburgh City Centre. “(There is) one small grocer and chemist with no bakers, butchers or other provision stores”, making it difficult for High Street residents to buy their essentials in the area. As Edinburgh struggles with the cost-of-living crisis, the High Street’s attraction to tourists has come into conflict with the poor housing market. Another City Centre Councillor, Jo Mowat, corroborated this view, commenting that “student housing is a really efficient use of land.” She added that the student population has gone up by about 20 per cent in the ten years, making the University of Edinburgh one of the largest pull-factors for incomers to the city. Yet despite the increased student presence in the city, Edinburgh has seen an overall population decline in recent years, causing a decrease in funding allocated towards the city.

After accounting for inflation, the funding allocated to Edinburgh City Council by the Scottish Parliament for 2022-2023 was 5.2 per cent lower than the previous instalment. This has caused cuts over £79 million from the budget, impacting all services provided by the Council. Both Mowat and Graham expressed their concern that this funding decrease will make it more challenging to alleviate the tensions placed on Edinburgh. The coupling of the economic downturn and the social decline of High Street also sees the city’s historical importance come under threat.

Mowat emphasised that the High Street has been “remarkably constant” throughout the history of Edinburgh. “Some of [the] organisations founded in that space are still continuing there”, she said, discussing how the Scottish Parliament, High Kirk, and Castle all still stand as pivotal institutions to Edinburgh and Scotland as a whole. The High Street effectively served as the city square for the medieval city of Edinburgh and its interconnectedness remains present. Even after the construction of New Town in the 18th century, the High Street has historically been the commercial hub of the city with markets, shops, breweries, and pubs lining the avenue. Now, empty storefronts and the decline of small businesses pose a major threat to the prominence of the High Street in Edinburgh.

The High Street is more than just a tourist trap or residential area: it is the heart of Edinburgh. From the Scottish Parliament all the way up to Edinburgh Castle, the High Street is the essence of Edinburgh. Even as the commercial focus shifts from the Old Town to the New Town, it is still hard to imagine any visitors taking photos of St. James Quarter over Edinburgh Castle. But there are changes that need to be made to ensure the High Street continues to make history, rather than becoming a victim of it.

“Edinburgh Festival Fringe” by martie1swart is licensed under CC BY 2.0.