International Women’s Day 2020: Female Foodies

For many, food is a prominent part of life; it’s your Mum’s best tatties at the Sunday roast, it’s the focaccia you’ve been recreating off Bon Appétit for months that has never – and let’s face it, will never – look like the photo, but it’s also the warm, crisp cookie your flatmate’s made after you’ve had an arduous day.

So, without further ado, grab that slice of cake, muffin or two and let me introduce you to some influential females in food.

First up is your Mum: no, this isn’t a crude joke…

After a challenge of So-You-Think- Your-Mum-Can-Make-The-Best- Roast-Potato it can be hard to remember what’s being roasted, but for many, food is a source of comfort that starts at home. A lot of recipes have been passed down generations and it’s the tastiest ones that have stood the test of time. A bit of this, a bit of that: measuring ingredients just isn’t necessary when you’re cooking the same sacred recipes over and over.

Days such as IWD reminds me of the supportive community of both women and men around me. I am grateful to have a wide family that encourages me, but blood is not always thicker than water.

Many people are not so lucky to have the same structure in their lives, and with no one to turn to, they are left vulnerable and often found in hostile situations. Fortunately, in 2014, a team of bakers, baristas, support workers and local customers formed what is now Luminary Bakery.

Seen by their regulars as a business with a social purpose, this non-profit organisation supports women who are facing social and economic disadvantage.

From the greasy spoons to the artisan roasters and all the Pret’s in between, it’s no secret London is a hot bed for cafes each with their own origin. Luminary’s origin was borne out of a church kitchen in Stoke Newington.

From its small beginnings, Luminary has thrived and grown into two cafes in London, wholesale baked goods and a cookbook on its way.

Donations received go towards working with women for up to two years, offering a safe and professional environment to train to bake to a professional standard and picking up transferable skills along the way.

By offering both paid work and apprenticeships the women gain confidence, breaking the cycles of poverty, abuse and prostitution.

Within the Luminary community is food stylist and writer Benjamina Ebuehi. Since finishing in the quarter final of the 2016 Great British Bake Off, Benjamina has taken on her role as an ambassador of Luminary.

She believes “the gifts and talents we’ve been given should be shared and used to benefit and encourage others”.

They are undoing the damaging messages that so many women are told, starting with trust and respect so they can go onto making themselves a different future.

On a lighter note, the name Linda McCartney I’m sure is very familiar to many of you. What BBQ is complete without the succulent taste of a Linda McCartney veggie sausage, stuffed in a soft roll and slathered with a generous douse of ketchup? They are something of the revolutionary.

Entering its 3rd decade adorning the chilled shelves of both UK and international supermarkets, the legacy of the American animal rights activist has not gone unnoticed. Both Linda and her husband Paul stopped eating meat in 1971, promoting vegetarian diets through her cookbooks.

Turning to the advocation of animal rights, she had close collaborations with Friends of Earth and PETA. Linda McCartney Foods is one of the strongest celebrity food brands and has a loyal following. She has paved the way for easy meat-free eating; offering a wide selection of chilled, frozen and vegan ranges of food.

With IWD coming up this Sunday embrace this year’s theme of #EachforEqual through equal measures of savoury and sweet as these women have. Who knows what fresh storms you’ll be cooking up?

Image credit: carol arantes via flickr

