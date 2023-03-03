Intimacy and Vulnerability: Bill and Frank in The Last of Us

Note: Spoilers for the first half of the episode

The Last of Us has recently taken fans by surprise once again — and this time, it’s not through a fungus-filled jumpscare. ‘Long, Long Time,’ episode three of the ongoing television series, had fans enthralled in an unforgettable love story between two of the hit video game’s side characters: Bill and Frank. Nick Offerman, often recognized for his comedic role in Parks and Recreation, played the former, whilst Murray Bartlett, who starred in the popular dark-comedy The White Lotus, played the latter.

The episode takes us back to September 22, 2003: the beginning of the infection. Amidst the chaos of the outbreak, there is one person who knows what to do. Bill is a doomsday prepper who hides out in his secret bunker equipped with everything he may possibly need while authorities evacuate the area. Successfully putting up a wire barrier, Bill begins to grow his own food and put into place the steps that will ensure his longevity. He manages to survive and ward off unwanted threats for four years until, one day, an uninfected stranger shows up asking for help. After preparing an intricate meal for the man named Frank, the pair each play versions of the song Long, Long Time (which the episode’s title mirrors). It is then that Frank asks, “So, who’s the girl you’re singing about?” and Bill answers “There is no girl.” The scene jumpstarts a love story that has undoubtedly stayed in many viewers’ hearts. While I will not spoil the later occurrences of their story, I highly encourage you to watch the episode if you have not.

Some viewers were upset by the episode’s kissing and cuddling scenes, commenting that there was too much showtime dedicated to intimate moments between Bill and Frank. While fans of the source material often give criticism on skipped scenes or plot changes, the aforementioned statements feel incongruous rather than constructive. The Last of Us is rated as TV-MA, “specifically designed to be viewed by adults and therefore may be unsuitable for children under 17” (defined by Montana PBS). In a show full of violence and gore, it feels dissonant that some watchers were not expecting to see other mature aspects, such as physical touch, depicted. The question must be asked: would similar concerns be brought up if the couple was heterosexual? In fact, a hateful community attempted to ‘review-bomb’ the episode, which entailed leaving extremely low reviews to combat the overall excellent response to the episode. In response to a hater of the story’s same-sex couple, Nick Offerman tweeted: “Buddy, your brand of ignorance and hate is exactly why we make stories like this.”

The slow-paced moments in episode three of The Last of Us are a beautiful depiction of the hardship that is re-learning intimacy after nature forces humanity apart. Viewers do not have to go too far into their memories to remember the COVID-19 pandemic. Although countries loosened restrictions at different times, most citizens can recall how odd reintegrating into normality felt. Hugging those loved ones who lived too far when too close was the fear of the pandemic’s effects almost did not feel real. As Aristotle once claimed thousands of years ago, “Man is by nature a social animal.” The pandemic might as well have confirmed his claim.

In a pre-pandemic world, it would be hard to relate to Bill, who has spent years in complete isolation. Now, however, his situation feels reminiscent of a time when that felt very much real to us. This is why the episode’s attention to Bill and Frank’s interactions is impressive: it feels real. The slow nature of the scenes allows viewers to emulate the awkward and unbelievable nature of touching another human for the first time in four years. The scene when they first kiss is unedited and close-up, setting the tone as intimate but also bare and human. Furthermore, many members of the LGBTQ+ community relay anxiety in wondering if someone reciprocates their feelings, especially in a society where others’ acceptance of their sexuality is unfortunately uncertain. That the relationship is queer adds another meaningful layer that deepens the vulnerability of their initial exchange.

In the series, intimacy is emphasized by the fact that humans are not to be trusted; the plot revolves around a guaranteed infection if bitten by a sick person. An instinctual reaction to distrust every and any human is present in Bill, who was initially very doubtful even before the outbreak, as is shown through his ‘preparations.’ ‘Long, Long Time’ highlights the difficulty in consciously dismantling the instinct to hurt others before they hurt you, an effort that makes sense in the zombie-crazed world of The Last of Us but can also remind us of our world. Being vulnerable is essentially an act of love; the whole episode is truly excellent. Offerman and Bartlett performed an outstanding, beautiful portrayal of re-learning intimacy and inspiring vulnerability in one episode that can easily be a candidate for the greatest love story of the decade.

Note: If you do decide to watch the episode, here are the content warnings for it: suicide, violence, blood, drugs, death.

“Nick Offerman” by Nathan Congleton is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.