Intramural: Why should you care?

University sports can be a daunting idea for many, but the rewards of finding new groups of people, along with regular exercise and the chance to engage competitively, are attractive and indeed important prospects. Intramural sports provide an option for less formal sports in a more welcoming environment to compete.

Nine intramural sports are offered here at the University of Edinburgh: football, five-a-side football, squash, hockey, table tennis, basketball, netball, and rugby, with lacrosse and volleyball potentially on the way in the future. With the exception of football and rugby, all of these are mixed, so there are opportunities aplenty for all.

Eligibility requirements are basic; if you have enough players and choose a team colour, you can take part. While Sports Union memberships are required, match fees are negligible. While many teams are associated with halls, schools, or societies, such as my own, Cricket Football (EUCFC), this is also not a red line for entry.

I spoke to my captain, Joe Floyd, about his experiences of captaincy and of intramural sport more broadly, and he noted that “it has helped my leadership qualities, which is a field I haven’t had much previous experience in”. While Floyd suggested that larger leagues might be an improvement, his overall evaluation of intramural sports was glowing. He thought the system worked well to encourage participation, arguing that “the current set-up favours more enjoyment of the sport over competitiveness, which is what most of the players look for when they come down.”

It can also be a good way for people to get further involved with their societies. Finlay Traynor, a new student in the Edinburgh University Cricket Club (EUCC), said playing intramural football means he has “built strong friendships with some of the senior members.” He added that it had “also given me a sense of belonging in the club.” Traynor also notes the importance of the level of football played, saying, “The level is not too challenging for you to not enjoy yourself,” but a high enough standard to avoid “games being boring.” The level has been high enough for Traynor to develop himself as a player: “I have learned a lot, which has surprised me. I am playing a position that I wasn’t overly familiar with; however, I personally think that it’s a position that suits me quite well.”

There is much to admire about intramural sports; the way he and doubtless many others have integrated themselves into clubs shows that it makes a real difference for people in helping them to find their feet at university, especially for new students. And the skills associated with captaincy should encourage people not only to play but also to follow Floyd’s example and become the captain of a team. Overall, the low-pressure atmosphere and amiable nature of intramural sports should encourage all who are undecided to join or start a team.

Photo via George Langley

Related