Is counting steps as bad as counting calories?

CW: Calorie counting, disordered eating habits

The concept of ‘calorie counting’ has become infamous in society due to its harmful contribution to the development of unhealthy and disordered eating behaviours. Its negative repercussions have been widely recognised, as demonstrated by the widespread media backlash in response to the government’s decision to ask chain restaurants to start displaying the number of calories next to their dishes on menus.

In contrast, counting steps has been seen as a positive thing as it encourages people to exercise more frequently and therefore become healthier. The increasing popularity of gadgets such as Fitbits and Apple watches also means that people are able to track their steps more accurately throughout the day. Increased walking or running as a form of exercise is typically suggested for people who want to lose weight, or just want to become more active. However, if approached in a way that begins to risk mental health for the sake of physical health, counting steps has the potential to become similarly harmful as counting calories.

The concept of hitting a ‘goal’, for example, walking 10,000 steps a day, can encourage people to leave the house more frequently and walk more regularly. Walking has been shown to increase our mental alertness, energy, and positive mood. However, when reaching this goal becomes obsessive and seen as a ‘necessity’ then it can take the enjoyment out of walking; becoming too stressed about reaching goals to reap the psychological benefits of physical exercise. Eventually, the determination to reach goals and step counts could lead to feeling dread when going to check your step count, walking to reach your goals even when you are tired or unwell and neglecting other responsibilities in favour of reaching your step goal. If counting steps becomes more stressful and upsetting than empowering, it is likely a sign that you should take a break and instead just enjoy walking or running at your own pace.

Counting steps may be just as detrimental as counting calories where often people aiming to lose weight attempt to do both. For example, someone might check how many calories are in a portion of food and then calculate how many steps they would need to walk to burn them. This can be particularly harmful because it’s easy to forget that most of the calories we consume are used by our body to maintain our health and definitely don’t need burning off. Attempting to count steps as a way of burning off the calories you have eaten is unhelpful as it would require a level of movement that is either physically impossible or would begin to interfere with everyday life. This can then slip into becoming a form of disordered behaviour and could signal more serious issues.

In conclusion, tracking your movement can be helpful for those wanting to become more active as it encourages you to partake in more physical activity such as walking or running which in turn has a positive effect on mental health. Though when counting your steps becomes stressful or obsessive it can be just as harmful as counting calories.

“Running” by Lake Mead National Recreation Area is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

