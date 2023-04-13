Is The Art World Doing Enough?

Art has the potential to play a crucial role in tackling climate change. Solutions, such as minimising deforestation and reaching ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions, will require unprecedented global transformation; changes so colossal that they are almost unimaginable. Art holds the unique position of being able to help us imagine what the future will be if we continue as we are, or what it can be if we execute fast and effective change.

First, galleries must recognize the large energy usage to install and maintain exhibitions. Each new exhibition requires emissions from flights, transporting artworks, installation, and construction. Of course, galleries should continue to assemble exhibitions and commission artists; however, this must occur alongside an active effort to reduce their climate footprint. The Gallery Climate Coalition (GCC) is one company attempting to address this. They have encouraged numerous galleries all over the world to commit to reducing their climate emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. They have calculated that 90 per cent of galleries’ emissions come from transportation. As air freight produces sixty times more emissions than shipping by sea, a simple method of mitigating emissions would be to switch the transport of art to the latter. A more robust solution would be to encourage curators to avoid transportation altogether. Instead they could assemble exhibitions from local artists, working with biodegradable materials, and then reuse items for subsequent exhibitions.

The Scottish National Galleries have realised over the last decade their own contributions to such emissions, and subsequently have implemented many sizable changes to how they function. They have reduced their carbon footprint by 60 per cent between 2008 and 2021. They aim, in line with Scotland’s government, to reach ‘Net-Zero’ emissions before 2045.

Land art is an interesting movement, which brings attention to our environment and the fragility of our existence. Characterised by the use of natural materials such as soil, rock, and trees; artists such as Richard Long and Hamish Fulton have created works which take a stand against the commercial art market, industrialisation and the polluted urban society we live in. Those who have visited the Scottish Gallery of Modern Art will have seen a great example in Charles Jencks’ Landform which has been there since 2001.

Whilst politicians and scientists have a huge responsibility in response to the climate crisis, artists also can bring a different viewpoint and can help dismantle the current ‘throwaway culture’ mindset. As Bertolt Brecht said, “Art is not a mirror held up to reality, but a hammer with which to shape it”. Galleries must continue to reduce their emissions wherever possible and artists must be proactive in inspiring change.

Image Credit: “The Landform UEDA at Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art”, by Charles Jencks, photograph by Sean is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.