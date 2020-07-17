J.K Rowling: ‘TERF’ or nothing

J.K. Rowling is on Twitter trial once again. She stands accused of being a ‘TERF’, a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. Other charges include: being too rich to worry about ‘cancellation’, refusing to recant her statements, and failing to fit the profile of an archetypal enemy of the righteous.

The author’s most recent transgression was to retweet an article titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.’ Rowling responded, ‘“People who menstruate.” I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

This did not sit well with the Twittersphere and Rowling was quickly denounced, most shockingly perhaps, by Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, alongside Eddie Redmayne, star of the Fantastic Beasts films. They united under the maxim ‘Transgender women are women’. Radcliffe went so far as to apologise to the transgender community on behalf of the author, lamenting, ‘I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you’, and ‘I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.’ Hopefully not, Daniel, because then you’d lose your royalties.

The problem with Rowling’s tweet, as others were quick to point out, is that some transgender men menstruate, whilst transgender women do not, alongside postmenopausal women and those who are yet to begin menstruating. So technically, the author was mistaken. Fair enough. However, with a little rephrasing, her point becomes more contentious. Perhaps the term Rowling should have been looking for, if it wasn’t obvious, is ‘biological women’. Indeed, the most common usage of the word ‘woman’ still refers to biological sex, i.e. those born with XX chromosomes and ovaries. Thankfully, linguistic generalisations are not yet defunct, but this does not mean trans women cannot be recognised as ‘women’ or that women become less female when they are not menstruating.

Kathleen Stock, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Sussex, explained her problem with the phrase on Good Morning Britain. She pointed out that, “menstruators is not a natural term in English that most people are familiar with [whilst] everyone is familiar with women”. She went on to explain how society has been referring to ‘women’ for centuries, without assuming that all women menstruate, and as such it is not necessary to describe the exact conditions of womanhood, which some find reductive and demeaning. Problems arise when biological women feel that trans activism begins to infringe on their rights, specifically by subjugating biological sex to gender identity. Needless to say, if self-identification replaced sex entirely, there would be certain practical implications: think women’s only spaces, athletic competitions, all-women shortlists and personal pronouns. When trans activism intends to affect these spheres, others are drawn into the debate, unfamiliar as they may be with the territory.

Rowling, perhaps labouring under the illusion that the situation could be salvaged, released a 3,600-word essay explaining her reasons for speaking up. Unsurprisingly, her primary concern surrounds attempts by the trans community to erode the legal definition of sex and replace it with gender. This, says Rowling, would impact upon her charitable work, as well as safeguarding and education, free speech, and the ease with which gender confirmation certificates could be, and currently are, issued ‘without any need for surgery or hormones.’

That is to say, her concerns are not essentially transphobic. Instead they concern themselves with the way in which trans women’s rights might be achieved and implemented without undermining women’s rights and free speech. Unfortunately, the subsequent media backlash has tended to target Rowling’s character, without actually addressing her apprehensions.

One article in the Washington post was titled ‘J.K. Rowling’s transphobia shows it’s time to put down the pen’. Whether this proposal concerns her fiction, or her political views, the suggestion by a journalist is frankly repugnant. The very same article suggests that ‘the tolerant are merely trying to move beyond the biological dichotomy our society has constructed over centuries.’ J.K. Rowling, the exceedingly charitable Labour supporter and philanthropist, might once have considered herself among ‘the tolerant’. Does her scepticism over the idea that binary sex is a social construct undermine that?

Indeed, Rowling’s concerns surrounding trans activism and free speech have certain precedents. In 2019, Rowling defended Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired from her job for questioning proposed government legislation enabling people to self-identify as another gender. Rowling responded with support over Twitter, saying, ‘Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?’ An earlier example, opposed by Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, concerned the Canadian Bill C-16, under which, it would become a legal imperative to use the preferred pronouns of transgender individuals. Should you fail to do so, you could be charged with a hate crime.

To question the legal sufficiency of self-identification should not be considered a radical position. As Michael Mascolo pointed out in Psychology Today, we live in an individualist society where ‘we prize the values of freedom, autonomy, equality and self-determination.’ As such, it is understandable that we see gender as something one should define for oneself. Nevertheless, identities are necessarily developed through interactions with others. If I told you I was a vegan, before proceeding to eat a plate of meat, eggs and cheese, you could reasonably challenge this aspect of my personal identity. That does not mean I have no role in deciding whether to be a vegan, but my behaviour would have to correspond with my decision. As Mascolo points out, the same is true of gendered identities but, ‘happily, public indicators of transgender identities exist.’ Moreover, one’s gender can be distinct from one’s sex, but many would argue this does not override the concept of sex. Nor does it mean, as Jordan Peterson so frequently points out, that biological sex, gender identity and gender expression vary independently.

Whether or not you agree with J.K. Rowling, the reaction to her misgivings reveals the presence of certain intolerant elements inside the trans rights movement. Those who share their concerns are condemned as ‘TERFs’ and have their work boycotted. A number of trans women have come out in support of Rowling, suggesting that they do not feel represented by some of the larger organisations claiming to speak for them. Unquestionably, trans rights and women’s rights are related spheres, with both common ground and points upon which they diverge. For progress to be made, both sides may need to recognise this fact.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

