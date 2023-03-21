King’s Theatre Renovation

The King’s Theatre stands at a busy crossroads in Tollcross – posters hang in the windows of the red sandstone building and people bustle past. The building has been a cultural hub for over a century, perennially playing host to hundreds of pantomimes, traveling shows and Edinburgh Festival performances.

And yet, I’ve watched with worry over the past few weeks and months as articles appeared in the Edinburgh news detailing how close we were to losing the theatre to rising renovation costs. Capital Theatres (the charity that manages the King’s Theatre and the Festival Theatre) had raised £26.7m, but, between inflation, disruptions to global trade and the war in Ukraine a funding gap of £8.9m had emerged.

However, a press release on the 24th February announced that enough money had been raised to begin the redevelopment. This is primarily thanks to the Scottish Government and Edinburgh Council, who have increased their donations by £3.8m and £3m respectively. The remaining £1.7m will be raised during the project, which is estimated to take two years.

The renovation aims to both improve the safety of the Category A listed building and to preserve its heritage for generations to come. Key aspects of the renovation include updating the stage house to improve acoustics and house a wider variety of productions. Meanwhile, a café, bar and exhibition space will be open outside of performance hours and create more community and education areas. Importantly, the theatre will become more accessible due to layout changes and the installation of ramps and lifts that will create access to all levels.

This revamp is necessary: the King’s Theatre has undergone fairly minor patch-ups over the years, with the most recent restorations in 1985 and 2012. Renovations also offer fantastic opportunities for beautification; in 2013 cracks in the dome were plastered over and Scottish artist John Byrne was asked to design and paint a replacement for the trompe l’oeil. The resulting mural, “All the World’s a Stage” has transfixed me with its swirling sun and moon pushed by the two figures chasing each other around the sky.

For myself and many others, ‘the People’s Theatre’ forms an integral part of the vibrant cultural network of Edinburgh. Individual contributions to the fundraising drive have come in the form of direct donations, naming a step or dedicating a seat to loved ones. These public and individual donations are “testament to the value we place on the importance of its redevelopment and its future potential in supporting the arts, employment and community engagement,” says Culture Minister Neil Gray.

At a time where other key venues in Edinburgh, such as the Rose Theatre and the Filmhouse, are going up for sale and the Festival is still returning to pre-pandemic glory, this is a huge win and recognition of the value of theatre to Edinburgh and Scotland. Its rich history will be preserved as ‘the Old Lady of Leven Street’ lives to perform another day.

Image by Greig Penny Architecture provided via Capital Theatres’ press release