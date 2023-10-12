Kitty Moreno on why women footballers, and their fans, deserve better

August 2023. School was out, the sun was (mostly) shining, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup was reaching record-breaking new audiences. People were talking about the tournament for all the right reasons – until the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) dramatically stole the show.

The seeds of discontent had been planted months earlier when fifteen Spanish players removed themselves from national consideration, rebuffing manager Jorge Vilda’s wildly unpopular regime. Fast-forward to the 20th of August: Spain made it to the World Cup and, in a triumphant 1-0 defeat of England’s Lionesses, claimed the trophy. It was picture-perfect: before Spain’s royal family, a fully-packed Stadium Australia and millions watching worldwide, the champions gathered to claim their trophy. The hard part was over. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, apparently, a lot. A controversial kiss from RFEF President Luis Rubiales on Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso ignited a catastrophic chain of events, shaking and thoroughly confusing the footballing world. In a rambling, audacious half-hour speech Rubiales refused to step down, passionately chanting ‘I will not resign’ to the (largely male) Federation. Add the RFEF’s threatened lawsuit against Hermoso, Rubiales’ mother’s hunger strike and a boycott by Spain’s women, and you’ve got one of the strangest periods of women’s football we’ve ever seen.

Now, the dust has settled. Rubiales, Vilda and the entire Spanish coaching staff have either resigned or been fired amid legal proceedings. The Spanish women returned to action at the Nation’s League. But when the news stories slow and the tweets stop firing, what’s left for women’s football?

Rubiales and Vilda may be out, but it’s not enough. It shouldn’t take an international scandal to highlight problems in the women’s game but, while the world is watching, we need to push for change. It can be done – Spain’s footballing leadership has finally faced its reckoning.

Elsewhere, Nike agreeing to sell England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ kit shows the power of fans to demand progress. But issues remain, like cleats and kit still being designed with men in mind, or FIFA’s stubbornness over low offers meaning the World Cup nearly wasn’t broadcast. The world is waking up to inequalities in the women’s game, but we must keep pushing for real change.

We can take positives from the tournament. It saw its highest-ever aggregate attendance, and the final was the BBC’s second most-viewed broadcast of 2023. There was an undeniable buzz on social media, and growing enthusiasm for the sport is reflected in major milestones like female footballers being included in EA Sports FC’s Ultimate Team for the first time. Along with its lows, women’s football has seen some incredible highs.

Maybe one day National Federations will listen to their players, and women will play without being ignored, ridiculed, or harassed. For now, we’ll take what we can get. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was historic for many reasons but, most importantly, it reminded us that fans and players must demand structural change in women’s football, while still celebrating its astounding accomplishments.

Image “Jannifer Hermoso5 – Reguero” by Alejandro Reguero is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

