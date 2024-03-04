Lift in 50 George Square fixed after being broken for weeks

The lift in 50 George Square has been fixed, after weeks of being unbroken causing issues of accessibility for some students.

50 George Square is the main building for the School of Literatures, Languages and Cultures, and in 2022, the school had almost 3,000 students enrolled.

Despite this, the building only has one lift for all students and staff that work in the building.

A source told The Student that the lift was unable to be fixed until the end of the semester- causing severe inconveniences for certain students as this made them unable to access tutorials and seminars that took place on higher floors.

The lift has since been fixed and is now fully operational.

Although this is not the first time that the lift has broken and whilst this was the case, there were no measures put in place for students.

This caused major problems with accessibility and marginalised students.

