This feed is live and being updated with all breaking news and information regarding the ongoing UCU strike action.

January 24

The University and College Union (UCU) has announced 18 days of strike action on pension, pay and working conditions disputes.

Lecturers at the University of Edinburgh will strike on:

1 February

9, 10 February

14, 15, 16 February

21, 22, 23 February

27, 28 February, 1, 2 March

16, 17 March

20, 21, 22 March